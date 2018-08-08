Business

Military Training Aircraft Market 2018 World Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Military Training Aircraft Market Information Report by Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft and Rotary-Wing Aircraft), by Application (Armed and Unarmed), and by Region (Americas, APAC, & EMEA) – Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario

Military training aircraft are used by the air forces to train their pilots for future roles and responsibilities. The pilots are trained in different stages and as the stages advance the number of pilots gets reduced. Each pilot has specific set of skills suited for either fixed wing or rotor aircraft. So what a pilot would operate, is defined during the training regimen. Increasing new aircraft programs such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), and Sukhoi/HAL Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) need trained pilots. Thus, it is the primary driving factor for the global military training aircraft market. The modernization of the existing aircraft fleet is also a major trend fueling this market. However, increasing adoption of virtual aircraft training is one crucial factor that may hamper the growth of the market.

Hence, the global military training aircraft market is expected to witness significant growth, during the forecast period.

Global Military Training Aircraft Market

The Americas dominated the market for military training aircraft in 2016. Increasing fighter plane programs such as Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, are driving the demand for the market in the region. EMEA is the second largest region in the global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth, during the forecast period, largely due to the increasing investments in military airborne forces from emerging economies such as such as China, India, and Indonesia.

Key Players

The key players of the global military training aircraft market are The Boeing Company (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Irkut Corporation (Russia), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India), Diamond Aircraft Industries Inc. (Austria), Northrop Corporation (US), Fabrica Militaar De Aviones (Argentina), Grob Aircraft AG (Germany), Raytheon Aircraft Company (US),and BAE Systems (UK).

The report for Global Military Training Aircraft Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected marke7t size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

