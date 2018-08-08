Health and Wellness

Medical Tubing Market To Witness Enhanced Demand Owing to Growing for Minimally Invasive Medical Techniques

Medical tubing is tubing which are manufactured according to the medical industry requirements & standards and used for a diversity of medical or pharmaceutical related applications. They are majorly used for fluid management & drainage, anesthesia, respiratory equipment, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment.
An extensive range of materials are used to construct medical tubing, which determines important performance properties for medical tubes, such as scratch resistance, rigidity, elasticity, and sturdiness. Most medical grade tubing may require many different features such as, opacity, transparency and serializability, depending on the specific application of the product. The global medical tubing Industry is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the global market.

The global medical tubing market has gained remarkable growth due to surging aging population and shift toward minimally invasive medical procedure. Furthermore, increasing innovative product launches and increasing demand for medical devices that incorporate tubing are propelling the overall market growth. Development of low-cost medical tubing and innovation & customization of polymers & tubing structure are some of the opportunities which are expected to fuel the growth of this market in coming years. However, the global medical tubing market is hampered by stringent regulatory environment and significant investments associated with medical tubing. However, proven advancement in technologies can help in creating better medical tubing’s in future.

