Citrine Property Pte Ltd (Oxley Holdings Ltd) – Welcome to Mayfair Gardens, our latest redevelopment condo project in Singapore. It is located at Rifle Range Road, Upper Bukit Timah. A prime location in District 21, we hope to see you in our Sales Gallery soon! Mayfair Gardens
Also Read
ONLINE DRESS SHOPPING
The new website http://www.shoprecent.com features several new products and your classic favorites that are all available in a convenient online shopping format. The new shopping site is easy to use and allows customers to have all their fashion and home needs delivered right to their door. Explore these new fashion dress,saree,kids wear and traditional indian […]
Protein Crystallization Market : Key Players and Production Information analysis upto 2025
Crystallization is defined as the process which occurs naturally, or can be done artificially, where solid forms of atoms or molecules are organized in a structure called crystals. Similarly, in protein crystallization, protein crystals are formed that are further used for scientific and industrial purposes, predominantly for the study of X-ray crystallography. The methods for […]
Land Price List Explains Why People Should Consider Apartment Living
The property comparison hub underscores the value of buying a smaller dwelling when finances do not match a big house just yet. [PHILIPPINES, 06/05/2018] – Land Price List explains why people should consider living in apartments or condominiums. According to the property comparison site, a smaller home can be beneficial for people who plan to […]