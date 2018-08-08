Business

Joloda Boosts Safety and Efficiency with Their Own Container Lifting Systems

Joloda offers container lifting systems that minimise the risks associated with forklifts. To provide safety guarantee, all products go through rigorous testing before delivery.

[LIVERPOOL, 08/08/2018] — Joloda, an expert in designing and manufacturing loading systems, offers container lifting systems that boost the safety and efficiency in industrial environments. Joloda’s commitment to providing safe loading solutions has been recognised by an established accreditation authority for upholding high health and safety management standards.

Common Forklift Injuries and Accidents

Despite being a common procedure in industrial settings, forklift accidents remain a high-risk occurrence. According to Joloda, the frequency of the accidents is partially attributed to the average weight of forklifts, which is slightly over 4,080 kilograms — around three times the size of an average automobile. Joloda adds that some important areas of concern include safety in working near pedestrians and improving or replacing uneven flooring and poor ventilation.

Safe, High-Quality Manual Container Lifters

Joloda’s own container lifting system solves the safety issues encountered when working with forklifts. The container lifting system uses electro-hydraulic power to lift loads weighing up to 35 tonnes. The system features four jacks motorised by a 440-volt 3-phase power supply. Each jack is found on each corner of the container van, working simultaneously to lift and transfer containers.

The system unloads containers in 15 minutes with a capacity of 10 container movements per day. To prevent accidents, Joloda’s container lifting system has an over tilt fail-safe cut out that keeps the container from tilting for more than five degrees.

Recognised for Safety Standards

Joloda’s commitment to providing safer machinery was recently recognised by Safecontractor, a prestigious accreditation scheme that honours UK contractors that follow high health and safety management standards.

About Joloda

Established in 1962, Joloda has become a trusted authority in skate and track systems and other loading machinery. With safety being at the heart of the business, all of their products are manufactured according to ISO 9001 standards and undergo rigorous tests before being released to the market.

Learn more about the company and their services by visiting https://joloda.com.

