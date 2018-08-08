Heart Care Foundation of India’s (HCFI) annual flagship event – the MTNL Perfect Health Mela’s Silver Jubilee year to focus on “Affordable Healthcare”

Heart Care Foundation of India, National NGO working in the field of creating mass health awareness among people from all walks of life and providing solutions for India’s everyday healthcare needs, announced the theme and mascot of its flagship event, the MTNL Perfect Health Mela 2018. This year marks the Silver Jubilee of the Mela to be organized from 24th to 28th October 2018 at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. The mela is being jointly organized with the Health and Family Welfare Dept. NCT Delhi, MTNL, NDMC, and other central and Delhi state government departments.

The Perfect Health Mela uses infotainment as the mass awareness module and the theme this year will be “Affordable Healthcare”.

Dr Tusker, the friendly elephant, is the mascot for the event.

New additions to the Mela this year will include the CSR Awards, evening conclaves and everyday Mela including the Math mela.

Free medical check-ups will be provided to all visitors.

The mela will showcase activities across categories such as health education seminars, check-ups, entertainment programmes, lifestyle exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and competitions.

Addressing a press conference here today Padma Shri Awardee Dr KK Aggarwal, President HCFI said, “The 25th MTNL Perfect Health Mela will focus on Affordable Healthcare while driving attention towards Modicare and Universal Insurance. There is a need to ensure that every Indian citizen gets access to affordable healthcare irrespective of his or her standing in the society. We will also be executing initiatives to promote Swachh Bharat & Ayushman Bharat at the PHM this year. This year, the Mela promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting for everyone as we have introduced many new features.”

Dr Kirti Bhushan DGHS Delhi said that the mela will show case a live Mohalla clinic and Delhi Government plan for universal health insurance apart from other Delhi Government schemes.

The CSR awards are designed to honor the best initiatives that have revolutionized the way healthcare is delivered. There will also be various thematic conclaves on topics such as spirituality and IVF which will bring together experts from various fields for panel discussion on relevant issues. The panel discussions will be followed by Entertainment Programmes like a comedy night, concert night, qawwali and others.

“Infertility is a major health concern among Indian men and women alike today,” said Dr Kaberi Banerjee, Medical Director, Advanced Fertility and Gynecology Centre. “Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating, and delayed pregnancy further exacerbate this situation. However, thanks to technological advancements, it is now possible for couples to have children. The Mela is an ideal platform to discuss and bring such topics to the fore and provide insights.”

Other events include Harmony and Eco fest National inter-school competitions, Youth Rock Band/Orchestra Festival, DivyaJyoti Medical Masti Youth Festival, conferences, and Nukkad Natak.

Adding her views, Padma Shri Awardee Ms Geeta Chandran, Bharat Natyam Exponent, in her message said, “Infotainment is the best way for creating health awareness. Various art forms have been used since ages to educate people as well. ”

Mr SP Rai, Executive Director and Mr Aneesh Mehta GM Marketing MTNL in a joint statement said, “Mobile health is now indispensable. The mela will have a free wifi zone and MTNL will be sending free health messages through SMS to its subscribers and users.”

Dr P K Sharma, Medical Officer of Health, NDMC, in his message added, ‘’The mela is a unique opportunity to know all about emerging diseases like leptospirosis, Nipah fever and dengue”

The mela will also focus on indoor pollution for the first time.

Entry to the Mela is free for all.

For more information about the event, please visit

http://perfecthealthmela.com/ Or http://www.heartcarefoundation.org/.

About Heart Care Foundation of India

Initiated in 1986, the Heart Care Foundation of India is a leading National NGO working in the field of creating mass health awareness among people from all walks of life and providing solutions for India’s everyday healthcare needs. The NGO uses consumer-based entertainment modules to impart health education and increase awareness amongst people. A leading example of this is the Perfect Health Mela; an annual event started in 1993 that is attended by over 2-3 lakh people each year. The Mela showcases activities across categories such as health education seminars and check-ups, entertainment programs, lifestyle exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and competitions. In addition to this, the NGO conducts programs and camps to train people on the technique of hands only CPR through its CPR 10 mantra for revival after a sudden cardiac arrest. They currently hold three Limca Book of World Records for the maximum number of people trained in hands-only CPR in one go. Keeping Article 21 of the Indian Constitution in mind, which guarantees a person Right to Life, Heart Care Foundation of India has also recently initiated a project called the Sameer Malik Heart Care Foundation Fund to ensure that no one dies of a heart disease just because they cannot afford treatment.

