Fruit Powders Market Research by Size, Share, Trend, Top Key Players and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Overview:

Fruit powders market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. Fruit powder is derived from fresh fruits either through spray dry method or freeze dry method. Fruit powder is high in vitamins and minerals for which it is used in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, food supplements, and others. It is used as a flavoring agent and is a healthy substitute of artificial flavors. The long shelf life of the product is boosting the growth of this market.

Growing prevalence of health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and allergies among consumers in India and China over past few years has increased the demand for natural source of health benefits in the diet. Moreover, Indian population are more inclined towards herbal and organic based treatment for skin problems which is adding fuel to the growth of fruit powder market in cosmetic industry. However, consumers allergic to certain fruits may hamper the growth of the market. Continuous R&D followed by technological advancements strive to be an opportunity for the growth of fruit powders market in this region. Nevertheless, all these factors is projected to grow Asia Pacific market at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Asia Pacific is the second largest market for fruit powders and is expected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period, 2017-2023. India, China and Australia are the major contributors of the fruit powders market. Growing health awareness and increasing consumption of functional food is driving the growth of the market.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major fruit powders players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Some of the key players profiled in the global fruit powders market are Nutradry (Australia), DMH Ingredients (U.S.), Kanegrade (U.K), Paradise Fruits (Germany), Aarkay Food Products (India), FutureCeuticals (U.S.), NutriBotanica (Brazil)

Key Findings:

Demand for organic sourced fruit powders is increasing among various industries. Fusion fruit powders is gaining popularity among various industries

Industry Segments:

On the basis of type, fruit powders is segmented into banana, grapes, blueberry, apple, strawberry, mango, and others. Among all, grapes and banana are projected to be the fastest growing segment in food and beverages. However, apple and strawberry are gaining popularity in cosmetic industry.

Based on the application, fruit powders market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, food supplements, and others. Among all, the beverages is dominating the market owing to high application of fruit powders in smoothies, fruit drinks, energy drinks and carbonated drinks. However, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is expected to grow substantially over the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis:

Fruit Powders Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by Asia Pacific. High inclination of consumers towards functional beverages in Europe is driving the market for fruit powders in this region. The U.S. is the major contributor for fruit powders market in North America owing to increasing health conscious population followed by increase in consumption of fruits in this region.

Asia Pacific is the second largest market for fruit powders and is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecast period. India and China are the major contributors in this region owing to increasing health awareness and increase in consumption of healthy food and beverages. Latin America is also expected to witness moderate growth over the estimated period in which Brazil is the major contributor.

The global fruit powders market is segmented under the following regions

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Australia

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the world