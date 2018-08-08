Entertainment

Excellent Event Planners & Services

Todd Elliot Entertainment and Planning is the renowned and above all trusted event planning company which is providing the finest live music, all other vendors, and specialty entertainment for any event, party or wedding in Los Angeles at the affordable rates since 1990.

Welcome to Todd Elliot Entertainment and Planning, We are providing the variety of Banquet Room For Events & Bar And Bartenders For Hire In Los Angeles at the most affordable rates. We specialized in saving clients time & money with many packages & our full list of vendors.

At Todd Elliot Entertainment and Planning, here you can find the most talented options fordancers, casino, magicians, specialty entertainment, live and DJ music, videography, professional photography, Venues and much more.

Being a professional and well trained player in this domain, we can provide you the best services of event planner for any event in Los Angeles and surrounding cities.

We have all the vendors and contacts for your ultimate event, and we can save you time and money. If you are seeking the perfect Bar Mitzvah Venue In Los Angeles and surrounding areas, then Todd Elliot Entertainment and Planning is the one.

We are the most trusted and indispensable source of the amazing Magician For Birthday Parties In Los Angeles and nearby cities. If you have any question about our professional Corporate Event Planner in Los Angeles& surrounding cities, then please visit our website swingentertainment.com.

