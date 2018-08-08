Elisiontec Announced Business Tour of Cofounder to the Philippines

Mr. Mehul Shah, co-founder and owner of Elision Technolab LLP aka Elisiontec is on a business tour to the Philippines. He will be in Manila, capital of Philippines for two weeks. He reached the city on 6th August 2018 and will be there for next 15 days. As per the announcement, he has already left for this business tour and he will be meeting various business professionals, owners, consultants, prospects, etc. to discuss various business opportunities. This business tour of the owner of this VoIP company is aimed to create channel partners, reseller network and customers in the Philippines.

Mr. Mehul Shah was interviewed by media while he was leaving for Manila. He shared some plans and detail about this business trip with the media which are recited below:

“We have some clients that are using our contact center solution in Manila, the Philippines, so the first thing I will be doing is meeting our clients to consolidate our bond. Also, we are going to discuss about the expansion and our other products which can be used by our existing clients of call center software. Also, there are some scheduled meetings in Manila, the Philippines with some consultants and business owners who are interested in being our channel partners and resellers. We would like to expand our network of resellers and channel partners in the Philippines, so I will be discussing about that over there in the meetings. Also, there are some prospects that have shown interest in our VoIP solutions and other services, so there will be some meetings for the same. Overall, this business tour is well aligned to increase our presence in the Philippines.”

He further added, “My schedule is not yet booked fully so I am open for some more meetings to explore mutual benefits. It means if there are any business consultants and individual or business owner who would like to meet me to discuss business opportunities, I would be more than happy to arrange a meeting with them. I am available for meetings from, 7th August, 2018 to 17th August, 2018 in Manila, the Philippines. We are in the VoIP and web business and I am open to discuss more.”

According to the shared details, Mr. Mehul Shah is aimed to find customers and resellers for following VoIP products and services:

• Contact center solution

• Multitenant IP PBX solution

• IP PBX software

• Voice logger software

• Live chat software

• Help desk ticketing solution

• Call Center CRM Integration

• VICIDial customization

• vTiger customization

The co-founder of the company will also discuss some projects of VoIP solution development in Asterisk, FreeSWITCH, WebRTC, Kamailio, and OpenSIPs.

According to the shared details, Mr. Mehul Shah has scheduled meeting with owners of different industry sectors like, call center, bank, insurance company, etc.

About Elisiontec

Elision Technolab LLP aka Elisiontec is a leading IT company from India that offers the best VoIP solution and customization services. The owner of the company is on a business tour in the Philippines and he is open for meetings. To schedule a meeting, please email at contact@elisiontec.com. For more details about the company, please visit http://www.elisiontec.com/