Edible Glitter Market – Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights

Market Outlook

Edible glitters are solids obtained from natural and chemical ingredients to augment sparkle and luster to the foods and beverage products added. Edible glitters are referred to collection of tiny particles, fragments, or any other suitable natural or synthetic substance, and particularly such materials characterized as being capable of reflecting, or scattering light, or offering a multicolor effect.

Edible glitter is commonly used in bakery products and especially cakes. Rise in demand for customization in bakery products especially during various occasions like birthdays, weddings, engagement, baby shower, parties, Christmas, Easter, and others. Symbolization and significance of each event or unique requirements of consumers call for broader availability of edible glitter colors and forms. Cornstarch, Gum-Arabic, Maltodextrin, and Sugars are commonly used in edible glitter that is generally approved for food-use. Labeling is crucial in Edible glitters which should include the features like Non-Toxic, Food Contact Glitter, for removable decorations and others.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Edible glitter is an evolving segment in food and beverages and specifically in bakery products. Often there has been misperception over edible and non-edible glitters and also with the edible glitter which are food contact glitter, which are removable decorations and non-toxic. The report offers a detailed analysis of the edible glitter covering all the aspects with detailed classification and ingredients, end-uses, forms, and colors. The study provided in the edible glitter includes investment opportunities with market size, growth rates, and factors affecting the supply and demand, regulations and consumer trends.

The report also comprises of developing technologies, indicating innovations in edible glitter briefing about the growing segments or stages driving higher attention in product launches. Europe is expected to rule the edible glitter market over the forecast period backed by having the most significant market share in global bakery market ~28% followed by North America ~27%. The report encompasses in a detailed study about the segments and sub-segments of edible glitter.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Edible glitter market is projected to witness a positive trend over the forecast period. Manufacturers of edible glitter are offering edible glitter products with varied colors, forms, and packaging. The other factors include its display, color, and ingredient used. Advancements in technology are witnessed in the recent years in the edible glitters market from the inclusion of ingredients, processing, application methods, application tools and packaging. The packaging also plays a vital role in edible glitter sales as it is important to have transparent packing material for easy visibility of edible glitter. The application method from dusting, spraying and squeezable packs are also considered for edible glitter packaging.

