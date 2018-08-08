Calcium Carbonate Market 2018 Industry Expert Research on Current Market Scenario, New Tech Developments, Product Analysis & Regional Outlook Forecast 2022

The global calcium carbonate market is majorly driven by its use as a filler in the paper, plastics, and adhesive industry due to its properties such as purity and brittleness. Siliaca-based calcium carbonate is widely consumed in the paper industry to improve mechanical, structural, and optical properties of paper. The use of calcium carbonate as an extender and filler in paints is another factor driving the market growth as it enhances the brightness and durability of the paint. Calcium carbonate is highly used in dietary supplements and additive in manufacturing polyvinyl chloride (PVC). The rising demand for polyvinyl chloride in concrete, pipes, flooring, and furniture is likely to augment the market growth during the assessment period. Furthermore, the calcium carbonate improves gap filling and viscosity property and controls the shrinking when used in adhesives and sealants, which in turn is driving its demand in the adhesive industry.
Also Read
Core Plumbing Introduces Instant Online Booking For All Its Services On Its Website
Core Plumbing has introduced the popular field service management and invoicing platform Housecall Pro on its website to optimize service delivery. The new service access portal is featured as an Instant Online Booking option on the company’s website. Core Plumbing has launched the Housecall Pro field service management program on its website. The newly unveiled […]
3D Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Sales and Forecast By 2021
Global 3D Imaging Market to Soar at Robust CAGR of 26.8% by end of 2021 The 3D imaging market is to widen extreamly owing to the enhancement and modernization of technology in this sector.Especially in the sector of imaging has given the global 3D imaging market a palpablerise. Today, 3D imaging is used for purposes […]
Wind Energy Rescue System Market : Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2023
Wind energy is considered to be one of the cleanest sources of energy for power generation. With the shift in focus of world leaders today toward conservation of environment and attempts towards maintaining descent level of climatic change it has become crucial that the energy extraction from clean sources is given more importance and wind […]