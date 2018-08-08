Uncategorized

Brother-sister duo from Trio World Academy bags Gold Medals at International Taekwondo Championship held at South Korea

In a proud moment for Trio World Academy Bangalore, the brother-sister duo has bagged gold medals at the Jeonju Open International Taekwondo Championships, 2018 held in South Korea recently. More than 2000 students from 29 countries had participated in the prestigious three-day event.

In the finals, Niyati Bhandari defeated 4 participants from 4 different countries – China, Korea, Moscow & Japan while Divit Bhandari defeated 4 participants from 4 different countries – Thailand, Egypt , China & Korea.

Niyati Bhandari (8 years), grade 4th student and Divit Bhandari (6 years) grade 1st student at TRIO World Academy won gold medals in the sub-junior category. Niyati started her training when she was seven years old whereas Divit started when he was only five years old. Both the children have been coached by S.G. Master at Sheshadripuram .The Jeonju Open International Taekwondo Championships is their first international event where the duo has showcased their talent.

