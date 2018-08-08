Uncategorized

BeiKe Magnetic Material is a One-Stop Source for Magnetic Solutions and Magnetic Products

China, (August 08, 2018) – BeiKe Magnetic Material offers a wide range of magnetic solutions, such as mounting magnets, office magnets, super neo magnets and badge magnets. It also provides customers with new magnetic products.

The company is dedicated to providing customers with the most superior magnetic solutions and magnets like strong neodymium magnets. It strives to fulfill the requirements of businesses, and backs up its product offerings with fantastic service. It can help customers in addressing any of their standard supply requirements. It backs up all its magnetic products with a solid customer support service.

The featured products of the company include Clothing Badge Magnets, Metal Round Button Magnets, Magnetic Badge Fastener, Small Button Magnets, Super Gripper Badge Magnets and Vinyl Magnetic Badge Holder.

Its magnetic applications include Magnetic Hook for Tool Box, GPS Antenna Magnetic Amount, Agriculture Light Kits Magnetic Amount, Magnetic J Hook for Overhead Mounting, Magnetic Network Wire Cable and Magnetic Name Badges. The company is committed to offering customers with the best and most high-quality magnetic solutions.

About BeiKe Magnetic Material:
BeiKe Magnetic Material is a company that manufactures magnetic solutions and supplies more than 50 million magnets to customers around the world every year. Since 2012, it has been offering Ring Pot Magnets, Mounting Magnets, Name Badge Magnets and Neodymium magnets.
Media Contact:
The Best Mounting Magnets Manufacturer
Company Address: Room 2728, HuiYa International Mansion , No1107, Tian Tong North Rd, NingBo 315000, China
E-mail: sales@bkmagnet.com.
