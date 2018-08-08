Business

Balsa Wood Market 2018 Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Growth Application and 2023 Opportunity Forecast Report

Comment(0)

Market Introduction:

The balsa wood market is gaining traction across the globe, owing to the low density of wood, making balsa the lightest commercial timber available in the market. By type, ‘Grain B’ segment has accounted for a larger market share due to its combine property of ‘Grain A’ and ‘Grain C’ type of wood. ‘Grain C’ type on balsa market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.88%, during the forecast period as it is regarded as the most aesthetically pleasing.

Receive a Sample Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4473 

Major Players in the global balsa wood market includes:

3A Composites

PNG Balsa Company Ltd

Gill Corporation

SINOKIKO BALSA TRADING

Gurit (Spain)

Access Complete Report Details here:-  https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/balsa-wood-market-4473

Geographic Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as:

Key Findings:

The global balsa wood market is projected to reach USD 217.26 million by 2023 with 5.98% CAGR growth rate during the review period of 2017-2023. The ‘Grain B’ balsa wood by type has acquired nearly 41% share of the market and is growing at highest CAGR among other grain types of balsa wood. Grain ‘C’ is also a major segment, which is swiftly acquiring significant share of the market by growing at CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. Aerospace & defense segment as an application has acquired as the largest share of the market. The segment is growing at highest CAGR among other application of balsa wood, to reach USD 77.76 million. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global balsa wood market, which is estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.97% to reach USD 71.25 by the end of review period. China acquired the largest market share and slated to grow at CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

  • Balsa wood producers
  • Balsa wood composite manufacturers
  • Wind blades manufacturers
  • Potential investors
  • Balsa wood suppliers
  • Nationalized laboratory

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

TABLE 1 GLOBAL BALSA WOOD MARKET BY TYPE 2015-2023 (USD MILLION) 31 

TABLE 2 GLOBAL BALSA WOOD MARKET BY TYPE 2015-2023 (TOUSAND TONS) 32 

TABLE 3 GLOBAL BALSA WOOD MARKET BY TYPE , ‘GRAIN A’ 2015-2023 (THOUSAND TONS) 33 

TABLE 4 GLOBAL BALSA WOOD MARKET BY TYPE, ‘GRAIN B’ 2015-2023 (USD MILLION) 33 

TABLE 5 GLOBAL BALSA WOOD MARKET BY TYPE, ‘GRAIN B’ 2015-2023 (THOUSAND TONS) 34

Also Read
Business

Propylene Oxide Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

We have produced a new premium report Propylene Oxide Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Propylene Oxide. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report […]
Business

Craft Soda Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2014 – 2023

editor

Latest Research Study Titled, “Craft Soda Market By Product Type, Target Consumer, And Distribution Channel – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research The global Craft Soda Market was worth USD 0.48 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.66 billion by 2023, while registering itself at […]
Business

Syringes Market Expected to Increase at a CAGR 7.8% through 2017 to 2022

Going forward, a majority of medical procedures in the global healthcare industry will be performed through invasive techniques. The demand for syringes will continue to prevail in the years to come, urging syringemanufacturers remain optimistic. Pivotal importance of syringes as a product in the surgicals industries is expected to remain intact. Fact.MR projects that in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *