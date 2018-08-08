Bakery Ingredients Market Report, By Source, Type, Trend, Opportunities & Future Assessment Up To 2024

The growth of the global bakery ingredients market is largely driven by factors such as increase in demand for bakery ingredients, and ever-changing lifestyles which leave little to no time to cook meals. In addition, the rising population of working women has prompted the need for ready to eat baked food, thereby replacing the orthodox home cooked food. However, high sugar and carb levels in the baked products which lead to health problems may act as the biggest restraining factor for the growth of this market.

Download free sample report: https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1405

Food ingredients used in the bakery industry are known as bakery ingredients. Some of the profoundly used bakery ingredients include baking powder, butter, baking soda, flour, eggs, fruits, nuts, honey, flavor enhancers, and color additives. The primary function of these ingredients comprise of performing emulsification, protein consolidation and aeration and conserving freshness in baked food. Baked products come in broad varieties, and the intake preferences vary innately to diverse eating habits and awareness from region to region. The global bakery ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR between 5.5 % to 6.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Browse the full Report: https://axiommrc.com/product/1405-bakery-ingredients-market-report/

The global bakery ingredients market is segmented based on application and type. The market for bakery ingredients, on the basis of application, is segmented into cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, rolls & pies, bread, and others. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into enzymes, baking powder & mixes, colours & flavours, starch, oils, fats & shortenings, leavening agents, emulsifiers, and others. Application of bakery ingredients in bread making is estimated to dominate the global market till 2024

Based on geography, the global Bakery ingredients market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key segments whereas in Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key segments covered in the report.

Europe is the largest market for bakery ingredients followed by North America, due to the high rate of production and intake of baked food items in these regions. The developing markets of Asia-Pacific most importantly India and China, account for the high growth rate due to growing disposable incomes, and the popularity of western food trends among the middle class. Mexico, Japan, Canada, and South Korea are some of the other promising players in this market.

About Us

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ (also known as Axiom MRC), is a full-service market research and data analytics firm, driven by a simple aim of providing key market intelligence to companies to assist them in taking informed business decisions pertaining to their marketing strategy, investments, new product launches, market competition, consumer or end users, social media trends etc.

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ offers market research and data analytics services such as syndicated market research reports, custom market research reports, business consulting, consumer/end user survey, data processing & analytical services, social media analytics across various industry verticals such as, Life Science, Chemicals & Materials, Food & Beverages, Packaging Agriculture, power & Energy.

Media Contact:

Ganesh Sai

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-4268

Valley Cottage, NY, United States

Email: sales@axiommrc.com

Tel: +1(845)875-9786, +44(0) 20 23869707