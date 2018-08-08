Uncategorized

Amycoz Offers Has Blue Light Filter Glasses for Computer to Fight Macular Degeneration Problems

Comment(0)

Baltimore, MD, (August 08, 2018) – Amycoz is a major online store that is known for its vast range of eyewear, including sunglasses and prescription glasses. The store also has on offer blue light filter glasses for computer users, to help them prevent the issues of macular degeneration that are common with prolonged exposure to computer screens.

Macular degeneration is one of the major ocular ailments that make people lose part or all of their focal vision, due to damage to the macula in the center of their retina. This is a dreaded eye problem that can be extremely debilitating and ultimately render a person powerless and dependant on others for support. The blue light blocking glasses from Amycoz can be very useful for PC users in avoiding macular degeneration problems resulting from staring for a long time at computer screens.

Amycoz might not have an FDA-regulated eye accessory in this blue light blocker glass, but the eyewear can be effective in protecting the eyes of users against a wide variety of ocular problems and ensure that they can use computers without any worries about eye issues.

About Amycoz:
Amycoz is an eyewear seller company based in Baltimore, USA, and its online store offers a wide variety of sunglasses and prescription eyewear at reasonable prices. Customers can choose from many stylish glasses that can complement their face and personality.

To look for, open the site http://www.amycoz.com/blue-light-blocking-glasses.

Media Contact:
Amycoz
8839H Kelso Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221 USA
United States
E-mail: sales@amycoz.com.
###

Also Read
Uncategorized

Key Facts About the Global Bottled Water Market: Read More Below

The global bottled water market mainly depicts the presence of a highly fragmented and competitive vendor landscape. This is majorly due to innumerable players operating in the field. With new companies entering the market on a regular basis, the competition is expected to increase dramatically during the upcoming years. Many prominent companies are facing stiff […]
Uncategorized

Coowin Earns the Topmost Position As The Leading WPC Manufacturer And Supplier In China

Qingdao City, China, (July 07, 2018) – Established way back in 2000, the renowned China WPC factory, Coowin has been tagged as the topmost manufacturer and supplier of the wood plastic industry. With age-old experience in this sector and a dexterous team of professionals, it has reached the milestone to get recognized as one of […]
Uncategorized

What is Intellectual Property and How is it Protected?

In today’s world of rapid innovation, change is the new normal. With everyday developments and rapid strides in the way we interact and use technology and materials, maintaining the business edge depends not only on innovation, but also on taking measures to legally protect the innovative output. Then arises the first question. What is intellectual […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *