9th Global Experts Meeting on Neuropharmacology

Conference series takes pleasure in inviting the scientific community across the globe to attend the 9th Global Experts Meeting on Neuropharmacology during November 15-16, 2018 at Berlin, Germany with a motto of how drugs affect cellular function in the nervous system.
The gathering will address Pharmaceutical Research in the area of Pharmacology and Neuropharmacology, while laying emphasis on innovative methodologies in Clinical Neuropharmacology and Neurotechnology. Neuropharmacology 2018 will be the best venue for Neuropharmacology Students, Scientists, Neuropharmacology Researchers, Neuropharmacology Faculty, Medical Colleges, Neuropharmacology Associations and Societies, Business Entrepreneurs, Training Institutes, Software developing companies, Manufacturing Medical Devices Companies, Data Management Companies.
The important tracks that are part of Neuropharmacology 2018 includes

Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation
Clinical Neuropharmacology
Neurochemical Transmission
Molecular Neuropharmacology
Parkinson’s Disease
Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia
Psychopharmacology
Behavioral and Addiction Neuropharmacology
Neural Stem Cell
Neuroethics
Neurotechnology and its Advances
Neuroendocrinology
Future Aspects of Neuropharmacology

FIITJEE Xtra Ray Edge Test is on 24th June 2018

FIITJEE, unveils its unique platform Xtra Ray Edge Test for XII pass out Students with Zeal to Excel in JEE, 2019. FIITJEE has initiated an extraordinary platform called Xtra Ray Edge Test (XRET) taking place on June 24, 2018 across India for students who were not able to realize their dream in JEE 2018 and […]
Skillsoft and SumTotal Announce Innovation Awards Winners at India Perspectives 2018

Leading Indian companies recognized for driving impactful programs in learning, talent, leadership, IT andbusiness skills Pune, Skillsoftand SumTotaltoday announced the 2018 India Innovation Awards winners at its India Perspectives 2018 conference. These awards recognize and celebrate Skillsoft and SumTotal customers and partners for their innovation and powerful programs in learning and development, talent management, leadership […]
IIT coaching in Hyderabad-Vision40

Vision40 is one of the best IIT Coaching Center in Hyderabad and expertise in training courses like IIT JEE, BITSAT, NEET. We at Vision40, dedicated in coaching various competitive exams and offer Integrated JEE, BITSAT, Pre MED Coaching’s that includes Intermediate Course and JEE | BITSAT | Pre MED Coaching in Hyderabad

