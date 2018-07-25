Business

Wireless And Mobility Solutions In Houston, TX

Comment(0)

Houston, TX/2018: A safe and reliable wireless connection is important for the smooth operation of an organization. Netsync Network Solutions offers its clients a range of wireless equipment and services capable of supporting diverse infrastructure. This helps in increasing mobility and increasing the functionality and monetary value of mobile networks.

It is a family- owned, HUB-certified, value-added reseller that delivers world-class, enterprise-size IT solutions to its clients. It specializes in collaborating and unifying communications, network infrastructure, wireless and mobility, end-user computing, VDI, staffing, managed services, cyber security, optical transport and more. It works in collaboration with big names in the industry e.g. Cisco, Intel, VMware, NetApp, EMC, HP and more.

They help their clients in meeting individual wireless goals by providing them with an extensive product line of wireless infrastructure. The following services are provided pertaining to this category:

• Outdoor mobility
• High-Density wireless
• Enterprise Mobility Management
• BYOD
• One-to-One initiatives
• Wireless IP Telephony
• Real-Time Location Analytics
• Superior Wireless Design and Troubleshooting
• RF assessments
• Site Surveys

Other Services

• Hardware Procurement: The procurement team assists its clients to effectively manage their IT supply and demand by providing them with customized solutions as per their budget and requirements.
• Network Design: The network design team helps organizations and enterprises develop architecture for local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN) infrastructures.
• Implementations And Support: Assistance in the initial planning and designing and also the provision for 24/7 customer support.
• Full Lifecycle Management Services: These services are provided for laptops, desktops, tablets etc. They include professional hardware and software services such as imaging, deployment, refresh services etc.
• Proactive Infrastructure Monitoring And Management Services: All year round full-time IT environment monitoring and management services are also available for clients.
• Cisco Voice And Video Management Solutions: An extensive range of Cisco Voice and Video services are offered by them. These include user moves, adds, changes, complete management of on premise-based systems and Hosted Collaboration Solutions.

For more information on the services provided, you can visit Netsync Network Solutions at 2500 West Loop South, Suite 410 Houston, TX 77027. You can also call on (713) 218-5000 or log on to https://www.netsyncnetwork.com

Also Read
Business

Kayako: Connecting You to Your Customers

editor

Kayako is an easy to use customer service platform that connects you to your customers. The team behind Kayako have been dedicated to creating an effortless, consistent, and smooth experience for you and your customers since its founding in 2001. Today, customer service is more important than ever to the success of a business. Interactions […]
Business

Curtains and Window Drapes

The word ‘curtain’ originates in the Mid English-Old French term ‘cortine’ and in the Latin term ‘cortina’, possibly to signify a drape or covering. A curtain refers towards the purpose it truly is intended for as opposed to its definition of any unique fabric or material. A curtain can cover a door or even a […]
Business

Airport Digitalization Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis with Forecast 2025

The acceptance and presence of digital technologies at airports has successfully created ecosystems inside airports that can cater to any and all needs of the consumer, while also ensuring a smooth and safe functioning of the airport itself. From mobile boarding passes and text messages for flight schedules to sensor-based traffic control and even big […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *