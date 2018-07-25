Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market Research and Analysis 2017-2022

The Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6 % during 2017-2022. Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market is growing at a faster pace owing to the increasing incidence of instrument misplacement and rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections are propelling this market substantially. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), hospital-acquired infections cause around 90,000 deaths per year in the U.S. alone. In a bid to improve the inventory management and to prevent the infections caused by contaminated medical tools and tracking systems are likely to witness increased adoption, which is anticipated to reflect positively on the global surgical instrument tracking systems market. The key factors propelling the growth of the global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market include high patient well-being concerns, increasing demand for inventory management, Unique Device Identification Regulations by Food and Drug Administration and the necessity to increase revenues through operational effectiveness. Technological advancements in surgical instrument tracking software for inventory and surgical instruments management in the near future is also projected to benefit this market over the years to come. Moving forwards, researchers expect the arrival of RFID technology and the introduction of technologically advanced hardware and software products will bring in significant growth in the global surgical instrument tracking systems market for over forecasted time period. Though, factors such as budgetary limitations, and lengthy investment cycles, huge system costs can be attributed to the restraining factors of the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market growth.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is leading the market, owing to increasing uptake of advanced technology and products, the presence of a highly developed medical and healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income which directly increases healthcare expenditure which fuels this region. With the introduction of unique device identification (UDI) system by FDA for the efficient identification of medical devices by their distribution channels, the United States has emerged as the key domestic market for surgical instrument tracking systems in North America and is projected to remain on the top over the forecasted year. Asia pacific region is growing at a very fast pace reason being rising geriatric population, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in various Asian economies, such as Japan, India and China. This boosts the Asia pacific in Global Surgical instrument tracking market.

