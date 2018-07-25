Lifestyle

PROTEIN BROKERS LLC a Colorado Women Owned Company has been NAMED MASTER BROKER OF PRECOOKED EGGS BRAND developed by Temptee Specialty Foods

Comment(0)

Temptee Specialty Foods has developed a UNIQUE COOKING AND PASTEURIZATION PROCESS to help retain the moisture in PRE-COOKED SCRAMBLED EGGS WITHOUT ADDING FILLERS OR OTHER ADDITIVES. Temptee only adds a small amount of citric acid to the Hickman’s Family Farms Cage Free Eggs to make a delicious scrambled egg product that can be served HOT or Cold.

Denver, CO – Jack Lowe President/CEO of Temptee Specialty Foods has appointed Protein Brokers, LLC as their Master Broker for the PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND, TEMPTEE BRAND AND OLDTIMER BRANDS. Protein Brokers, LLC is a Colorado Women-Owned Company and will be appointing brokers all over the country to give local support for Temptee Specialty Foods Products.

The PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND scrambled eggs can be used by burrito manufacturing companies, retail grocery chains with HOT and COLD deli’s, Food-service distributors, sandwich making operations, salad manufacturing companies, restaurants, hotels, senior care facilities, hospitals and health food stores.

Marlene Seward President of Protein Brokers, LLC has arranged for PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND TO DONATE $0.05 CENTS PER LB. OF PRE-COOKED EGGS PURCHASED TO EASTERSEALS COLORADO TO HELP KIDS AND ADULTS WITH DISABILITIES OR TO A CHARITY OR ORGANIZATION THAT THE WHOLESALE BUYER CHOOSES. BEHOLD THE POWER OF EGGS AS EVERY POUND PURCHASED HELPS SOMEONE IN NEED.

The PRE-COOKED EGGS BRAND can also be purchased online in pallet quantities on the Pre-cooked Eggs website with a credit card for the opportunity to get those valued reward points which companies can use themselves or donate to a needing charity or organization.

HOME

A PR BY 1888pressrelease

Also Read
Lifestyle

How does a corporate travel portal facilitate organizations?

editor

A corporate travel portal is the best option for corporate organizations to plan and organize business trips for their employees. Corporate Travel Portal is an online booking engine. It houses all information pertaining to corporate travel, right from booking flights to booking hotels, sightseeing packages, cruises and even cars for the local commute, thus providing […]
Lifestyle

Macchi Jaal Restaurant is the closes destination for mouthwatering fresh Sea food lovers

Hyderabad, 21 June, 2018: The Grand opening of Macchi Jaal Restaurant , Specialized in coastal cuisine ,Mangalorean ,Goan, Malwani, Kerala & Telangana . Mr Deepak Sharma , who have more than 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, on Wednesday (June 20, 2018) gifted a mesmerizing destination to the delight of every Sea food connoisseur. […]
Lifestyle

ISKCON’s Govardhan Eco Village, Mumbai and Sacred Ecology Forum Hosts Global Conference on Sustainability in Manhattan

The Bhakti Centre (TBC), located in the heart of Manhattan, an educational and cultural centre centered on the Vedic values, recently hosted a unique confluence of academicians, diplomats, researchers, monks and in general enthusiasts concerned with the topic of sustainability according to a release issue here. “Sustainability from the Inside Out”, as the conference was […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *