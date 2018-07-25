Business

Protective gas delivery by side channel compressor of SKVTechnik

Side channel compressors are used in industry for conveying and compressing noble gases. Especially when high pressures have to be overcome for the compression or extraction of non-flammable or potentially explosive gases, side channel blowers can be used well.

The side channel compressor K07 RMD 5.5kW (https://skvtechnik.com/product/1253f/) with TMS impregnation and sealing is recommended by the SKV technology for the exemplary working point of a volume of approx. 100 m³ / hour at approx. +600 mbar. At a system pressure of 600 mbar, the K07 with the 5.5 kW engine c.a achieves 95 m³ / h. By connecting a frequency converter, the volume flow can be controlled together with the pressure.

The noble gas argon is used in industry as a protective gas, carrier gas or welding gas. The main focus of the mission is therefore to prevent the penetration of traces of reactive gases in a reaction environment. Traces of reactive gases are excluded by the mere presence of argon and its flow around the reaction body. After the argon has been transported by the side channel compressor, it is blown into the reaction environment. Of course, to prevent unwanted reactions it is necessary that the argon retains its purity content. It must be ensured that the promotional side channel compressor sucks no air components. The intended by the SKVTechnik for this purpose side channel blower is specially sealed for this purpose. Each side channel blower to be delivered individually will be issued with a corresponding certificate.

Since the SKVTechnik (http://skvtechnik.com) online shop 2012 operates on the European market, it supplies customers with consistent quality and delivery reliability. Especially with high quantities, customers benefit from good purchase prices. All interested parties should now try the SKVTechnik service.

