Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market Feature Outlook, Demands and Growth Rate, Forecast to 2018-2022

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market is expected to display an overpowering growth at a rising CAGR in forthcoming period due to intensive R and D efforts. Chromatography is a process to separate mixtures of colored compounds into individual components and resins are an important component of the process. The growth in Ion exchange chromatography resin market is accentuated by growing instances of critical diseases world-wide, rising technological prowess and significance of resins in drug approvals.

Top Key Manufacturers of Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin market are :-

• Bio-Rad Laboratories,Inc.

• Illumina, Inc.

• Jasco

• PerkinElmer

• Merck KGaA

• Tosoh Corporation

• Other

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market by Product Type:

• Cationic Resin

• Anion Resin

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market by Applications:

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Petroleum Chemical Industry

• Other

Geographical Analysis of Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Market:-

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

It is the rising pharmaceutical and medical markets that are natural growth markets for Ion exchange chromatography resin market. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015 owing to increasing number of monoclonal antibodies in therapeutic area such as oncology, TB and autoimmune disease. Rising number of CMO’s and CRO’s related to pharmaceutical industries is proving growth in chromatography resins sales market.

A thorough shortage of skilled personnel and high cost of chromatography systems are limiting growth of ion-exchange chromatography resins sales market in developing countries. Ion exchange purification method is used with other techniques in biopharmaceutical purification process and is commercially viable option in contrast to protein as resins. That being the reason for growth of Ion exchange chromatography resin market and ion exchange resins in the past.

Natural polymer segment is the fastest growing segment in chromatography resins sales market. Chromatography resins are highly useful in drug discovery, protein separation, food testing, demineralization, waste treatment, and polishing. Natural polymer comprises agragose, cellulose and dextran that are most commonly used as resins in chromatography applications. Natural polymers are at an advantage because of their hydrophilic nature as they have a large group of hydroxyl groups in their structure. They help in forming ligands.

US is a key market leader in US Ion exchange chromatography resin market followed by Canada. Here too strong growth in monoclonal antibodies therapeutics market are the market drivers for chromatography resins market. The segmentation of Ion exchange chromatography resin market by type includes natural polymer, synthetic polymer and inorganic media. By technique, segmentation includes ion exchange, affinity, hydrophobic interaction, size exclusion, multi modal and others.

