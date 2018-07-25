Interconnects and Passive Components Market Is Estimated to Grow By 6% Of CAGR from 2018 To 2022.

Market Highlights:

The Global Market of Electronic Components which also includes interconnects and passive components is expected to rise in the coming years. Today, primary end users of interconnects and passive components are equipment manufacturers such as OEMs. High demand for the electronic components by the industries such as telecommunications, computing and consumer electronics is forcing the manufacturers to increase their productivity in order to meet the demand and this becomes the main market driver of interconnects and passive components

Although there are various factors which is supporting the market of Interconnects and Passive Components, factors such as rapid change in technology, raw material scarcity and changing political and technical environment is always needs to be in consideration and can hamper the market growth in the future.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2411

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Interconnects and Passive Components Market are – Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), AVX Corporation (U.S.), Molex, LLC (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.), Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (U.S.) among others.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of Interconnects and Passive Components. High development in field of manufacturing industry and high presence of semiconductor manufacturing gives Asia-Pacific a competitive advantage over other regions. North America stands as second biggest market for Interconnects and Passive Components Market where U.S. is the major contributors in the market growth due to the growing telecommunication and IT industry. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries is inviting major big players to establish their business unit in Asian Countries.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Interconnects and Passive Components into components and application. By Components, the market has been segmented as Resistors & Inductors, Diodes and Transformers, PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards), Switches, Relays among others whereas on the basis of application, the market has been segmented as consumer electronics, IT, Telecommunication, Automotive, Industrial among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is dominating the market of Interconnects and Passive Components. High development in field of manufacturing industry and high presence of semiconductor manufacturing gives Asia-Pacific a competitive advantage over other regions. North America stands as second biggest market for Interconnects and Passive Components where U.S. is the major contributors in the market growth due to the growing telecommunication and IT industry. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries is inviting major big players to establish their business unit in Asian Countries.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

The Global Interconnects and Passive Components market is expected to grow at ~6% of CAGR. There are various factors which is driving the market. High technological advancement and growing IT and telecommunication industry along with growing demand for consumer electronic products is pushing the market of Interconnects and Passive Components around the world.

The long-term global demand for electronic elements is predicted to stay strong throughout this decade. Current advances in information technology, expansion of the worldwide web

infrastructure, new generations of hand-held and wireless devices, and rising electronic content in original equipment products are a number of the key factors in the growth of demand.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/interconnects-and-passive-components-market-2411

Intended Audience:

Technology Providers

Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies

Semiconductor Distributors

Consumer Electronic Manufacturers

Consumer Electronic Suppliers

Research Institutes

Government

Table of Content

Executive Summary Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

Continues…

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Components

Table 2 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Applications

Table 3 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Regions

Continues…

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com