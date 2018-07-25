Business

Highly Respected New York Criminal Defense Lawyer Featured in New York Daily News

New York, NY- July 21, 2018- The Harvey Weinstein case is a high-profile case taking place in New York right now. Mr. Weinstein is accused and facing multiple charges revolving around sexual assault and harassment. Many of his victims are high profile actresses and the media has been following the case closely.

On July 2, 2018 the New York Daily News wrote an article about the case. The article had quotes from both the defense attorney and the district attorney. The article disclosed that Weinstein is being charged using a theory that he has committed similar acts.

Esteemed New York attorney, Mark Cohen, was also quoted sharing his expertise and knowledge of the criminal justice system in the article. His remarks were regarding the theory being used to prosecute Mr. Weinstein, stating the prosecution could be using a course-of conduct theory. Here is his quote from the article:

“obviously, credibility comes from numbers.” He goes on to state, “You’re essentially going in front of a jury saying this guy, he’s out there. He’s a serial offender. He does this to multiple victims and you have the statue drawn that way” …. “The statute makes the argument for you.”

Mark Cohen has over 27 years of experience has a criminal defense attorney. He has earned his reputation by taking some of the most complicated cases. He uses a personal approach when defending his cases. Mark Cohen knows that each case is different, and he focuses on the details provided to him by his clients so that he can build the best possible defense. This has assisted him in the court room and in gaining insight on the inner working of the criminal justice system.

Mark Cohen was quoted in the New York Daily News on a high-profile case because of his insight. The quote not only shows that Mark Cohen understands how the legal system works and the prosecution works, but also can share his knowledge in a way that his clients can understand.
Clients and their families find themselves stressed when going through the complex process of defending themselves in criminal court. Mark Cohen makes sure that his clients can reach him and ensure they are up-to-date and understand what is going on in their cases. Mark Cohen is not just highly respected in the New York justice system, but in the US justice system as well. If you are facing the stress of having to defend a criminal case, contact Mark Cohen today.

