Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market by Product (Bags, Trays, Boxes & Containers, ESD foams, others), by end-users (Communication network infrastructure, Consumer electronics, Computer peripherals, Automotive industry, others), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Row)

Market Synopsis of Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging includes range of distinctive feature packaging products for protecting electronic items especially static items by ensuring the integrity of the products contained within the pack.

The growth of global electrostatic discharge packaging market can be attributed to the growing demand of electronic devices, which has propelled the need for the miniaturization of electronic devices thereby directly driving the market growth. In addition, recently there has been an increase in the demand for mobility in electronic devices. To be portable and cost-effective, devices need to be lightweight and small. As a result, the increased demand for mobility has translated into a trend toward the adoption of smaller devices.

The global electrostatic discharge packaging market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 8.2% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis of Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the electrostatic discharge packaging market during the forecast period. The presence of huge number of electronic manufacturers in countries like China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan is the major driver for the growth of electrostatic discharge packaging market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be followed by Europe and North America, where the contribution of U.S. is anticipated to be more.

Key Players

Teknis Limited (U.K.), Tandem Equipment Sales, Inc. (U.S.), Summit Packaging Solutions (U.S.), Stephen Gould Corp. (U.S.), Statico (U.S.), Elcom UK Ltd (U.K.), Protektive Pak (U.S.), GWP Group Limited (U.K.) and Desco Industries Inc. (U.S.) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

The report for Global Electrostatic Discharge Packaging Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

