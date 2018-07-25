Business

Global Edible Food Paints Market by Application, Trends to Expand Significantly by 2026

Market Outlook

Edible food paints are ingredients which are especially designed to paint on a wide variety of foods to improve their aesthetic value. The edible food paints are usually used to paint bakery and confectionery product surface like cakes and in particular fondant cakes. The edible food paints are used for various purposes and applied through various tools. The edible food paints ranges from dusts, liquid paints to sprinkles and others.

There are range of edible food paint colors free from alcohol and gluten and suitable for various consumer groups like vegetarians and specialty diet needs. The need for edible food paints rose with diversifying needs of the consumers with increasing demand for innovative food products for various occasions demanding for high personalization and customization. Edible food paints are either used directly from the bottle, or blended with various other ingredients to derive required texture and color as per the consumer requirements.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Cakes, donuts, pies, confectionery are the major end use products of the edible food products. The various factors like attractiveness, source, shelf life and novelty value of the color plays a vital role in the determining the selection of the edible food paints. The report also comprises of emerging technologies which innovations in edible food paints briefs about the emergent segments or stages driving higher traction in research and development. The analysis is done based on the patents filed in the recent years. It also indicates which players are investing in R&D, process or product innovations, and emerging applications of edible food paints globally. Europe will dominate the edible food paints market in the long-term backed by having the largest market share in global bakery market ~28% followed by North America ~27%. The report encompasses in detailed study about the segments and sub-segments of edible food paints.

Edible food paints market has expanded in various terms be it innovation in terms of inclusion various ingredients, application, forms and packaging formats. Manufacturers of edible food paints launch their products based on consumer studies, emerging market trends and competitive benchmarking. The report includes entire market dynamics of edible food paints inclusive of consumer behavior studies, major driving factors and restraints. In depth research is required as the selection of food color specific to occasion and consumer requirement is critical. The color selection varies across occasions like birthdays, weddings, Easter, holidays, and Christmas, etc.

Global Edible Food Paints Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Edible Food Paints market are MSK Specialist Ingredients, Real Good Food (Rainbow Colors), and Caroline’s Sugar Art Services, Con Agra, Sara Lee and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

A positive trend is projected in the Edible Food Paints market due to increase in demand for more innovation, personalization and occasion based sales of food products. The rise in demand for food decoration and in particular to cake decoration has encouraged higher sales of edible food paints. Demand for versatility of edible food paints in terms of a variety of colors with different finishes distinguishes a supplier advantage.

