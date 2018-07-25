Business

E-Passport Market Analysis by Type, by Application and by Geography to 2025

Comment(0)

Market Research Reports: NxtGenReports has announced the addition of “E-Passport Market Analysis by Type (E-passport Chip, System Integration, Biometrics, RFID, PKI and others); by Application (Hardware, Software and Services); by Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) to 2025.” research report to their website https://www.nxtgenreports.com

The report provides forecast and analysis of the global E-passport market. It provides market overview of global E-passport market of in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). Furthermore, the report includes drivers, restraints, trends and opportunity of the E-passport market and their impact on each country during the forecast period.

An E-Passport contains an electronic chip. The chip holds the same information that is printed on the passports data page: the holders name, date of birth, and other biographic information. An e-Passport also contains a biometric identifier. All E-Passports issued by Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The E-Passport is highly-secure, hence avoids passport reproduction and tampering. The E-Passport database is enhanced with Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS). That guards against multiple passport issuances to the same person and enhances imposter detection. It facilitates fast clearance of travelers at immigration checks. E-Passport provide travelers benefits such as use of automated border clearance or e-gates;, automated issuance of boarding passes, and faster travel arrangement with airlines. For countries, the use of electronic passport also provides better border protection and security.

The report includes the revenue generated from E-passport industry across the globe. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into E-passport Chip, System Integration, Biometrics, RFID, PKI and others. Based on application, the market is categorized hardware, software and services. Geographically, this report is classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. Following the key players in the global E-passport market, are covered in this report are Securiport LLC, InterworldCommnet, Serpent CS, shoma.net, Excelanto Cloud Systems PVT LTD, Inspectron and PrimeKey Solutions others and others.

Get Discounted Copy of thisReport at: E-Passport Market Analysis by Type (E-passport Chip, System Integration, Biometrics, RFID, PKI and others); by Application (Hardware, Software and Services); by Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) to 2025.
If you have any special requirements, kindly Contact Usand we will offer you the report as you want.

Contact Us:
Sachin
NxtGen Reports
410, Sadguru Galaxy,
Shivane, Pune, 411023, India
Email: sales@nxtgenreports.com
Phone: +918551022388
More Report at: https://www.nxtgenreports.com/market-research-reports

Also Read
Business

Cow Hides Direct Is The Perfect Way To Obtain A Great Rug

editor

New York, USA — 2 April 2018 — Cow Hides Direct is a web site that has been founded as to facilitate the commerce with these amazing natural rugs so that everyone from all over the globe can benefit from the quality of the goods. The cowhide ottomans are perhaps the most popular type of […]
Business

Brent Schafer, Premier DUI Attorney, New Member of the American Association of Premier DUI Attorneys

editor

Minneapolis, MN – Brent Schafer, a leading Minnesota DUI Attorney , was recently granted Membership into the American Association of Premier DUI Attorneys after the Association confirmed that he has the skills, knowledge, training, tools, resources, and strategies that are needed to successfully resolve and win DUI cases. The American Association of Premier DUI Attorneys […]
Business

Personal Cooling Device Market – Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Personal Cooling Device Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Personal Cooling Device Market by product type (personal air conditioner/ desk fans, handheld cooling device), technology (ambient air) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *