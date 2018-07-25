Business

Affordable Auto Loans In Killeen, TX

Comment(0)

Killeen, TX/2018: Purchasing a new or used car is one of the biggest investments most people will ever make. The team at Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union is committed towards offering members affordable auto loans based on their unique needs.

The credit union was formed in 1957 with the aim of providing its members loans at affordable rates. It is a member owned cooperative where the members provide for each other’s financial requirements.

Auto loans

The Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union offers its members auto loans on both used and new cars. Unsecured loans are also offered. The loans are approved within 24-48 hours provided the application form is complete and income verified. For the convenience of members, payment can be made in the form of direct deposit, automatic transfer and payroll deduction.

Other Services For Members

• Online access
• Bill Pay
• ATM
• Wire Transfer
• Notary Service
• Master card cash advance
• Direct Deposit
• Regular share savings account
• Shares Certificates of deposits
• Traditional and Roth IRA’s
• Christmas and Vacation club accounts
• Skip-a-payment option provided to members
• Lending services for home improvement and vacations
• Golden Apple Checking account for members aged 55 and above.

Why Choose Them

• A number of online facilities offered to members
• Affordable loans with flexible repayment options
• Competitive dividend rates
• Negligible balance required to open a savings account
• Best services and lending opportunities
• Improves standard of living by encouraging saving and the sound use of credit
• Promotes the economic well-being of the local community as the members are local
• Extremely helpful staff

For more information feel free to visit us at 3305 E. Elms Rd, Killeen, TX 76542. You can also call at (254) 690-2274 or log on to https://gctfcu.net/

Also Read
Business

Distinctive Designs of A Women’s Tank Top

Women’s tops come in quite a few shapes and colors. There are actually distinct designs for instance the “Spaghetti Strap”. It is made with two thin straps that go over every shoulder and might have adjustable straps at the same time. Get more details about Funny shirts A different variety may be the “Racer back […]
Business

Value of Lyrics for a perfect Song

Lately, though I was listening to music, I was considering of lyrics and music of that song. Does lyrics play a prominent role or music inside a song? Maybe this is one of the most typical pondering that quite a few of music listeners have them in mind. Let us gain some clarity for this […]
Business

Military Airborne Radar Market Considering Insights and Trends for 2018 – 2023

editor

Military Airborne Radar Market – Overview: In the recent years, there has been a significant change in the warfare technologies and in the landscape of radar capabilities, which have had a direct impact on the security of countries. Along with the developments in electronic warfare, detection, and range, there has been a simultaneous increase in […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *