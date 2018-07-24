Tech

Volvo Penta Shop – Electronic Parts Catalog

The Volvo Group is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. The Volvo Group, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, employs about 100 000 people, has production facilities in 18 countries and sells its products in more than 190 markets.

In 2017 the Volvo Group’s net sales amounted to about SEK 335 billion (EUR 35 billion). The Volvo Group is a publicly-held company. Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

