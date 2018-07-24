Business

TourGenie is now organizing an Educational Tour to Sikkim – An insight of Hiking in Yuksom

Comment(0)

TourGenie is the leading IT platform for travel and tourism industry, well-known for offering exceptional tour packages for Sikkim. They are now introducing educational tour packages to Yuksom.

TourGenie is known for providing mesmerizing tour packages in the enchanted lands of Sikkim, Darjeeling, Northeast India, Bhutan, and Nepal. Their tour packages are not only designed by the experts but they also provide customized Sikkim tour packages according to your specifications. The company is now offering an insight of Yukson hiking through their educational tour packages.

During the journey from Gangtok to Yuksom, you will be able to see the Temi Tea Estate and Factory through which you can get the insight of different types of tea and its processing. Next day, the trip starts with the hike up to Dubdi Monastery, a Buddhist monastery of the Nyingma sect of Tibetan Buddhism, established in 1701.

In Yuksom, the students will be taken to Norbughang, which was established during a consecration ceremony held by three learned Lamas crowning the first Chogyal of Sikkim. Moving ahead, visit the Kathok Lake and the new monastery in Yuksom, i.e. Kartok Monastery, that flaunts its smooth red structure dotted with golden, yellow outlines and Tibetan design. During the tour, you will also be able to interact with the members of KCC at the Kanchendzonga Conservation Committee (a local CBO) office.
With this tour package, you will also be able to witness the special religious and cultural significance of Yuksom. If, planning for the next vacation. Visit TourGenie and explore the shrine of the attractive mountain peaks and charming paddy fields in Sikkim.

Also Read
Business

Polypropylene Market; Global 2018 Size Share Segments Application Demand Trends Key Players By 2023

Polypropylene Market Polypropylene Market Overview: Polypropylene are a lucrative market and is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast years. Polypropylene (PP) is a thermoplastic material used for the manufacturing of molded materials or fibers. The advantages such as enhanced stiffness, flexibility and light weight paves the way for polypropylene into wide range […]
Business

Dental treatment overseas with Access Smile

When people think of dentists, the first thing that comes to mind is usually a waiting room and a dental chair. It is often the case that people choose to go to a local dentist because it’s easy and convenient. But what about all the other variables, such as cost and timing? Some people might […]
Business

Food Container : Global Product Intelligence Industry Analysis 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Food Container Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Food Container Market by product (flexible packaging, glass, metal, paperboard, rigid packaging and bags and pouches), application (bakery products, dairy goods, fruits & vegetables, grain mill products, meat processed pro ducts) market status […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *