Tech

THE EDGE by Future Electronics Features Panasonic’s New Narrow Angle Grid-EYE Infrared Array Sensor

Comment(0)

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the advanced narrow angle Grid-EYE infrared array sensor from Panasonic in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

Panasonic recently announced the expansion of the Grid-EYE Infrared Array Sensor product line with the addition of the new Grid-EYE Narrow Angle Type. This latest Grid-EYE narrow angle sensor offers a field of view of 35.6 degrees, which allows the Grid-EYE Sensor to focus on closer objects with enough pixels to be able to identify and measure them.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Click here to view the most recent edition of THE EDGE, featuring the latest in intelligent sensing solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Panasonic products available through Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Also Read
Tech

PDF Xpansion SDK 13 Available – Versatile New Functionality for PDF Developer Toolkit

editor

Soft Xpansion has released version 13 of its PDF Xpansion SDK. The toolkit enables software developers to embed PDF, PDF/A and XPS document functionality in their applications – without having to spend too much resources on the design and implementation of the respective features. Bochum, Germany, May 26, 2018 — Soft Xpansion has released version […]
Tech

Future Electronics Releases Worldwide Capacitor Shortage Video in Eight Additional Languages

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has released eight additional language versions of the video explaining the steps they’re taking to help their customers navigate the ongoing global supply crisis in capacitors and related passive components. Following the English-language release of the video in June, […]
Tech

A Wireless Waiter Calling System has been introduced for hotels & restaurants to Go Digital!

editor

The innovative Jpnovations Wireless Calling Systems use a set of smart watches synced with a LED panel and a table remote that can automate the waiter calling and food ordering system in Indian hotels and restaurants. Noida, UP, India, October 3, 2016 – With the emerging automation technologies, people are getting more accustomed to convenience […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *