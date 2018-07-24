Business

Solar PV Inverter Industry : Share, Market Size, Demand, Scope, Growth And Forecast Report 2018

In this report, the global Solar PV Inverter market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Solar PV Inverter in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Global Solar PV Inverter market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

  • SMA
  • ABB
  • Omron
  • TMEIC
  • Tabuchi
  • Advanced Energy
  • KACO
  • Schneider
  • Ingeteam
  • Fronius
  • Siemens
  • Satcon
  • Enphase
  • AROS Solar
  • Kostal
  • STECA
  • Green Power
  • Solar Edge
  • Power Electronics
  • Danfoss
  • Sungrow Power
  • TBEA
  • HuaWei
  • KEHUA Group
  • EAST
  • SSE
  • Samil Power
  • Chint
  • JFY Tech
  • SAJ

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • Single-phase
  • Three-phase
  • Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Other

