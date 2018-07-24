Business

Market Forecast: India water purifier market about to reach at a CAGR of 8%

Comment(0)

July 24, 2018 – Aarkstore Enterprise announces the latest research of its publication “India Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2023”

India Water Purifier Market Outlook, 2023 gives a comprehensive analysis on the water purifier industry of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the water purifier sales due to Increase in water pollution, rising health awareness, rising income etc.

India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 8% in the forecasted period of FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23.

Overall Water Purifier is segmented into organised water purifier market and unorganised water purifier market. Organised and unorganised water purifier market is further divided into RO+ water purifier, UV water purifier and offline/ Gravity based water purifier. Organised water purifier market is expected to have market share of more than 75% in value terms at the end of forecast period whereas unorganised market is expected to lose its market share around 30% in volume terms.

Browse Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.aarkstore.com/consumer-goods/968776/india-water-purifier-market-outlook

Contact Details:
Aarkstore Enterprise
Phone: +91 998 729 5242
Email: contact@aarkstore.com
Our website: https://www.aarkstore.com/

Also Read
Business

Spectrum Analyzer Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Spectrum analysis is also known as analyses of a gamut of frequencies or related quantities such as eigenvalues and energies among others. Spectrum analyzers are required for manufacturing, designing, engaging in field services/repairs of electrical devices to analyze the characteristics of a signal once it passes through system or device. Spectrum analyzers determine performance, detect […]
Business

Avail inexpensive online cake delivery in Mumbai today!

editor

Special occasions call for special celebration. Sending gifts are a great way to rejoice the event and make it joyous and festive. Florist Xpress was established with the sole goal of providing online gifts delivery to numerous major and minor cities across India. Whether you want to send an online cake delivery in Mumbai or […]
Business

Unit 4 Asia Pacific Provides Financial Suite that Covers an Organisation’s Financial Requirements

The technology company provides a financial suite that covers an organization’s financial requirements wherein the financial team will benefit in key area of operations. [SINGAPORE, 7/2/2018] – Unit 4 Asia Pacific offers a financial suite that covers the entire core financial management requirements of an organisation. The financial suite has a real-time ledger providing unmatched […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *