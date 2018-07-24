Business

Looking For an Ideal Property to Stay In Mougins, France? Les Rosees is One of the Options you Must Check!

Comment(0)

Planning to visit Mougins in Southeastern France and looking for a luxurious stay option? Well! There are so many options available that it becomes difficult to decide for the one and only stay option but if you want something different then Les Rosees is an ideal option. It is a 5 star luxurious guesthouse located in Mougins between Cannes and Grasse while being set in the Mediterranean garden offering a comfortable stay to guests. One can accommodate in high end guestrooms and suites that offer all kind of facilities to make the stay completely comfortable and memorable. The property is one of a kind that offers a peaceful escape on the Riviera while serving the requirement of romantic couples and family retreats as well. To know more about this stay option and the wide range of rooms and other services it offers to make the stay enjoyfull you can have a glance through the website lesrosses.com.

The attractive property has an old bastide that is 400 years old and has been renovated while making use of unique ancient restoration techniques. Apart from this you can also come across latest antique furniture France along with modern luxuries that provide guests a perfect Provencal experience while having a comfortable stay. You can spend time at the swimming pool, read your favorite book under olive tree, check out the Mediterranean rose garden, enjoy siesta on lounge chair while doing other activities that make you feel completely refreshed.

Les Rosees also serves regional as well as traditional Provencal dishes to serve the requirement of clients who are looking for delicious food options. You are sourced best dishes in the morning at the surrounding village markets. You can check out options for gastronomic restaurants in medieval village if you want to have something different.

All those who want spacious & contemporary Serguey suite to stay must approach Les Rosees, as it offers three different options for stay that include premium suites, family and romantic gipsy suites. Among all premium suites provides romantic Isadora and lofty Serguey suite that are contemporary and spacious offering best stay.

In case of any queries about the property you can approach Les Rosees directly, as email and phone details are available online.

Contact Us:

Les Rosees
Address: 238 Chemin de Font, Neuve, 06250, Mougins
Telephone: + 33 4 92 92 29 64
Fax: +33 4 92 92 29 88
Email: lesrosees@yahoo.com
Website: http://www.lesrosees.com/

Also Read
Business

Green Tire Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Forecast & Industry Analysis by 2022

Global Green Tire Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Rising energy cost, increasing environmental awareness among consumers, rising global population base, rising R&D expenditures and, inflexible government regulations are the drivers estimated to boost the growth of green tire market. In addition, increasing demand for automobiles and desire for improved […]
Business

Blue Key World’s Cable Clips Sales Increased

editor

Blue Key World, one of the leading provider of high quality cable clips achieved another increased sales within Q4 2016. This continuing growth denotes that the company’s cable clips sales in the year-to-date are higher than the same point last year. Founded in 2014, Blue Key World specializes in cable management industry and produces high-quality […]
Business

Steel Flat Rolled Products Market Future Demand, Segment and Analysis with forecast 2025

Steel flat rolled products are made of steel and these products have flat surfaces instead of grooved faces. These products include cold rolled coil, hot rolled coils, slab, coated steel products among others. With the help of melting, steel flat rolled products are manufactured and these products have their extensive applications in automotive, construction, packaging […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *