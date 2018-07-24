Business

LGM Best Product e-Sailing Series manufacturer in Korea

Comment(0)

LGM has defeated numerous innate issues with electric boats, improving advancements, for example, cartridge battery system, electricity shock prevention, range administration, power management, electric magnetic radiation (EMR) aversion, and portable Artificial Intelligence (AI) association, Electric boats have numerous points of interest close to vitality efficiency. Electric boats substantially reduce noise while traveling, the most serious issue for ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) boats, and don’t create any stench from oil or gas. Despite these advantages, just a bunch of electric boats have been produced all through the world because of high innovation obstructions.
Electric and hybrid powertrain for yachts
Battery recharging system on sailing continuous operation without battery replacement, Low-noise, low-vibration, low-oil, reduced operating costs, hybrid powertrain manufacturer in Korea, Eco-friendly product, Easy battery replacement.
Application
Products: Sailing Series models in below
S-9
• Continuous Power (hp) – 9
• Operational Speed (rpm) – 2,200
• Reduction Ratio -1.93:1
• Weight (kg) – 30.5
• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc) – 72
• Communication – CAN 2.0b
• Installation Optimal to – Daysailer / Racing
• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn) – 3
• Max. Regenerating Output (kW) – 5
S-16
• Continuous Power (hp) – 16
• Operational Speed (rpm) – 2,200
• Reduction Ratio – 1.93:1
• Weight (kg)- 46.5
• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc) – 72
• Communication – CAN 2.0b
• Installation Optimal to – Daysailer / Racing
• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn) – 3
• Max. Regenerating Output (kW) – 5
S-25
• Continuous Power (hp)-25
• Operational Speed (rpm)- 2,200
• Reduction Ratio- 1.93:1
• Weight (kg)- 50.5
• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)- 72
• Communication- CAN 2.0b
• Installation Optimal to- Daysailer / Racing
• Monohull / Multihull
• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn)- 3
• Max. Regenerating Output (kW) – 5
S-40
• Continuous Power (hp)- 40
• Operational Speed (rpm)- 2,530
• Reduction Ratio- 4.05:1
• Weight (kg)- 72
• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-310
• Communication- CAN 2.0b
• Installation Optimal to- Monohull / Multihull
• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn)- 3
• Max. Regenerating Output (kW)- 5S-90
• Continuous Power (hp)- 90
• Operational Speed (rpm)- 2,530
• Reduction Ratio- 4.05:1
• Weight (kg)- 98
• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-310
• Communication- CAN 2.0b
• Installation Optimal to- Monohull / Multihull
• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn)- 3
• Max. Regenerating Output (kW)- 5
S-110
• Continuous Power (hp)-110
• Operational Speed (rpm)-2,469
• Reduction Ratio-4.05:1
• Weight (kg)-105
• Operating Battery Voltage (Vdc)-310
• Communication-CAN 2.0b
• Installation Optimal to-Monohull / Multihull
• Min. Regenerating Speed (kn)-3
• Max. Regenerating Output (kW)-5

Also Read
Business

3D Printing Metals Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Study on 3D Printing Metals Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of 3D Printing Metals Market by application (automotive, aerospace & defense, medical & dental), product […]
Business

Global Knee Replacement Devices Market 2018 : Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers by 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the Global Knee Replacement Devices Market 2018 to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.The study of Global Knee Replacement Devices Market 2018 provides the market size information, In-Depth Analysis along with Competitive Insights and Segmentation. In our aim to provide our […]
Business

Costa Rica Retreat Leader to Open In Bali

editor

23, December 2016: There has been a lot of excitement about the upcoming retreat opening in Bali at proposed month of June 2017. While there are many retreats in Bali catering for Yoga, Detox and a variety of fitness related retreats, this retreat has had a lot of anticipation because it combines all of these […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *