Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

We have produced a new premium report Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers . The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers Market by application(textile industries, engineering plastic, automotive, clothing & garment, packaging, electronics) through main geographies in the Global Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Global Nylon Feedstock and Fibers Market are Capro Corporation, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical, Toray Industries, IncLanxess, KuibyshevAzot Joint Stock Company, Ube Industries Ltd.

The value of global nylon feedstock and fibers market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach USD XX billion by 2023. Nylon fiber is a synthetic polymer made from poly amide fiber and derived from diamine and dicarboxylic acid. Nylon is used both alone and in blends with other fibers, where its chief contributions are strength and abrasion resistance. It is known for its versatility, durability, low maintenance and its resistance to tear. Moreover, it s a less expensive to produce and majorly used in textile industries, engineering plastic and packaging. On the other hand, nylon feedstock consist of material such as coal or oil in its natural state, which is used for making nylon based product such as plastic. Both nylon feedstock and fibers are considered as single industry.

Nylon fibers and feedstock market is majorly driven by increased demand for nylon fiber in end user segments such as textile industries, clothing and garment, packaging and plastic manufacturing. Moreover, rising application of nylon fibers in automotive industry is likely to drive growth of this market. However, strict government regulation, rising costs of nylon feedstock and high competition from polyester are considered to be the major factors restraining the growth of nylon feedstock and fibers market. Furthermore, developing economies and untapped markets across the globe will bring growth opportunity to this market for market leaders and new entrants.

Segments Covered

The report segments the global nylon feed stock and fibers market by application and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes textile industries, engineering plastic, automotive, clothing & garment, packaging, electronics and others. Furthermore, textile industry holds the majority market share and projected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, followed by engineering plastic.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). APAC is the largest market in terms of value and volume for nylon feedstock and fiber and holds market share of more than XX%. APAC established its dominance over the market due to shifting mill demand to APAC from U.S and Europe and developing economies such as India and China. Following APAC, Europe considered as a prominent market for nylon feedstock and fiber and is anticipated to witness healthy CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of nylon feedstock and fibers globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of nylon feedstock and fibers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the nylon feedstock and fibers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (Registration, Evaluation and Authorization of materials) adopted by the European Union on the nylon feedstock and fibers market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to nylon feedstock and fibers market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the nylon feedstock and fibers market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on nylon feedstock and fibers market in the short run as well as in the long run.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the nylon feedstock and fiber market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

