Future Electronics Releases Worldwide Capacitor Shortage Video in Eight Additional Languages

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) July 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has released eight additional language versions of the video explaining the steps they’re taking to help their customers navigate the ongoing global supply crisis in capacitors and related passive components.

Following the English-language release of the video in June, many customers and suppliers around the world continued to express concern about their ability to maintain continuity of supply amidst the unprecedented shortage of capacitors, resistors, and power inductors.

To address these concerns, Future Electronics has released new versions of the video in Mandarin, Japanese, German, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian.

“We’re aware that our global customer base is very worried about the supply crisis, and they need to understand what we can do to help them,” said Jacques Hing, Vice-President, Worldwide, Capacitors at Future Electronics. “These new videos ensure that everyone has a clear picture of market conditions, and the different ways we can work with them to prevent line-down situations.”

Future Electronics is the world’s leading distributor of capacitors, and ensuring customers’ supply chain continuity remains their top priority.

Click here https://www.youtube.com/user/FutureElec/videos to view the new language versions of the video, and contact your local Future Electronics sales office for a customized supply continuity solution. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

