Enjoying a Stunning Trek Through Nepal with the Experts

Are you planning to head to Nepal and are looking for one of the best options for the Upper Dolpo trek? If you are, then you should make sure to contact Himalayan Companion to book your package. They have a wide variety of options that you would be able to choose from that would allow you to see all of the areas that you want to. Here are just a few of the main ones that you can book for your trip.

Popular Packages

One of the main packages that everyone loves to book is the Lower Dolpo trekking option that is one of the most exotic ones available. There are plenty of other trips that you can also book, including in the following areas:

• Dolpa Tichurong
• Danphe Sail Peak
• Limi Valley trek
• Jumla Jomsom
• Gyaekochen
• Simikot to Jomson
• Kanjiruba Sanctuary
• Phoksundo Rara
• Beni Dolpo

There are plenty of options and each of these packages takes in various areas of Nepal, which is why you need the experts from Himalayan Companion to help you. Give them a call and they can help set up the ideal trip for you and anyone that is coming with you. They can even let you know when is the next package and the itinerary so that you can start planning well in advance.

It is important that you have the best experts with you and they come from Himalayan Companion. They have a wide variety of trips that you can choose from that would allow you to see all of the mountains of Nepal and explore some of the most stunning areas. Go ahead and let them recommend one that would work for you and your needs, which might include the number of people, budget and more.

Contact Details;

Business Name / Himalayan Companion Treks
Contact Person: Jag Bahadur Budha
Country/Region: Kathmandu, Nepal
Street Address: Samakhusi
City: Kathmandu
State: Bagmati
Postal Code:44600
Phone No:+977-9851133894
Email Address: jag@himalayancompanion.com, enquiry@himalayancompanion.com
Website: http://www.himalayancompanion.com/

