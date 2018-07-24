Education

Edinburgh Napier University MSc Business Management Webinar for Middle East

Comment(0)

Webinars (prior registration required to receive the webinar link)

MSc Business Management Information Webinar with
Dr Jackie Brodie,
MSc Business Management (Online) Programme Leader,
Edinburgh Napier University
Wednesday, 08 August 2018
7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
(UAE Time – GMT+4)
Using the latest webinar technology and from the convenience of your home or office, Meet us for this presentation where Dr Jackie Brodie, MSc Business Management (Online) Programme Leader, Edinburgh Napier University will emphasize the advantage of the Edinburgh Napier University MSc Business Management programme.
Dr Brodie will describe the structure of the programme, how to achieve it without moving from your work or family and how you pay for it.
Do not miss this opportunity. It WILL change your life.
All you need is 45 minutes, a computer or a smartphone and ideally, a headset.
Register Here: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/edinburgh-napier-university-msc-business-management-middle-east-webinar

