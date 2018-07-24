Automotive Sensors Market Status, Revenue, Growth Rate, Services and Solutions- Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Companies such as Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Bosch Sensortech GmBH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), GE Measurement & Control Solutions (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), are leading providers of the automotive sensors solution in the global market. On 04 January 2018, DENSO Corporation, one of the global leading automotive supplier went into partnership with FLOSFIA Inc. to develop a next-generation power semiconductor device. With this power semiconductor devices, the company is aiming to improve the efficiency of electrified vehicles power control units and reducing the energy loss, cost, size and weight of inverters used in electrified vehicles. These semiconductors have a wide bandgap and high electric breakdown field strength, that can easily withstand high voltage applications.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/959

The miniaturization and rising disposable income of middle class population are factors that drive the market growth of automotive sensors. The companies are offering various types of automotive and commercial vehicle sensors which is designed to monitor the passenger compartment, the vehicle’s powertrain, emissions, speed and suspension and others. There are a numbers of application included in the automotive sensors such as measure position, exhaust temperature, angular rate, pressure, torque, flexible fuel composition, long-range distance, and ambient gas concentrations, engine oil quality, short-range distance, and others. These applications are widely used among companies as it provides the highest flexibility to meet automotive supply and quality requirements of the customers. In October 26, 2017, Cypress Semiconductor Corp announced to help Denso Corp to its latest automotive stereo vision sensor for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems to improve vehicle safety. With these secsors which uses image processing techniques to detect obstacles on road.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global Automotive Sensors Market are Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Bosch Sensortech GmBH (Germany), Bourns Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K), Denso Corporation (Japan), GE Measurement & Control Solutions (U.S.), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Micronas Semiconductor Inc. (Switzerland), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sensata Technologies (U.S.), TRW Automotive Inc. (U.S.), and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation of Automotive sensors Market:

The global automotive sensors market is segmented into sensor type, technology, vehicle types, and region. The sensor type segment is sub-segmented into Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Speed Sensors, Position Sensors, O2 Sensors, NOx Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors and others. The technology segment is sub-segmented into Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems (NEMS). The vehicle types segment is sub-segmented into low end, medium end, high end, heavy vehicle, electrical vehicles and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The global automotive sensors market is expected to grow at USD ~35 billion by the year 2023 at a CAGR of ~7%.

Intended Audience

Automotive sensors companies

Automotive sensors providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Regional Analysis

The global automotive sensors market is studied for the Asia Pacific (China, Japan, and India), North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (the U.K, Germany) and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific with countries such as China, Japan, and India, is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The automotive sensors market in this region has a huge demand due to the increase in purchasing power of the consumer, and growing population, which is further propelling the market growth to a large extent. The automotive sensors market in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth over the forthcoming period due to infrastructure development which is propelling the market growth of automotive sensors in the forecast years. Whereas, the European countries are emerging automotive sensors markets due to increasing demand for more efficient and safer vehicles and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the review period .

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-sensors-market-959

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Automotive Sensors Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Automotive Sensors Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Automotive Sensors Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sensors Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Latin America Automotive Sensors Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 7 Global Automotive Sensors By Sensors Type Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 8 North America Automotive Sensors By Sensors Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table9 Europe Automotive Sensors By Sensors Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table10 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors By Sensors Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table10 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sensors By Sensors Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table12 Latin America Automotive Sensors By Sensors Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table13 Global Automotive Sensors By Vehicle Type Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table14 North America Automotive Sensors By Vehicle Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table15 Europe Automotive Sensors By Vehicle Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table16 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors By Vehicle Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table17 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sensors By Vehicle Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table18 Latin America Automotive Sensors By Vehicle Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table19 North America Automotive Sensors For Sensors Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table20 Europe Automotive Sensors For Sensors Type Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com