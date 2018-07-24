Tech

Art Strip Poker: PC game with body painted women as never seen before

After two years of work Torquemada Games announced they have just released their new title: Art Strip Poker. It’s an interactive HD video card game for PC starring beautiful body painted female models dressed in masterly artistic and very realistic body art painted clothing. Not only blouses and the girls’ shorts are painted on, but the underlying layer of delicate, lace underwear as well. The illusion created of real clothes is surprisingly impressive. The transformation from one piece of clothing to another is highly fascinating and a must see for body painting art lovers. More information on the new game at http://www.artstrippoker.com and info@torquemada-games.com

Based in Poland, Torquemada Games, founded in 2002, is an independent developer and publisher, previously released several successful PC titles, the last one in 2013.

