Health and Wellness

8th Edition of International Congress on Breast Cancer

Comment(0)

We Euroscicon organizing 8th Edition of International Congress on
Breast Cancer which is to be held in December 13-14, 2018, Rome, Italy.

Euroscicon is the longest running independent life science events company with a predominantly academic client base. Our multiprofessional and multispeciality approach creates a unique experience that cannot be found with a specialist society or commercially.
Euroscicon are corporate members of the following organisations.

We kindly requesting you to share/ post our event details through your web portal

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Fluoroquinolones should only be prescribed in certain medical conditions

emedinews@gmail.com

New Delhi, 23 July 2018: As per a new study, in medical offices and emergency departments, about 5% of all fluoroquinolones prescribed for adults are completely unnecessary. About 20% of all fluoroquinolone prescriptions do not adhere to recommendations about their use as a first-line therapy. The study also indicates that fluoroquinolones are commonly prescribed for […]
Health and Wellness

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) Market is Poised to Exhibit a Moderate 12.7% CAGR through 2024

Global Platelet-rich Plasma Market: Analyst’s Estimations While the concept of minimally invasive surgery is currently being harnessed furiously, the technology is limited in terms of applications and is expensive. Meanwhile, rapid and efficient healing post a surgical procedure remains a therapeutic-stage of great importance for the caregivers and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) has been serving the […]
Health and Wellness

Exclusive Market Study Estimates that Global Ultrasound Systems Market will Grow at 5.7% CAGR During 2018-2028

editor

Digitization in the healthcare sector has revamped the ultrasound systems market. The advancements in different spheres of the industry has benefited not just the patients but the market too, as the demand for medical examination has surged over the past decade. A new market research report by Future Market Insights, revolves around an in-depth and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *