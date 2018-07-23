Health and Wellness

Top Trending Report “Cancer Diagnostics Market” revolution In Medical Industry by Technology, Application

This report examines the global cancer diagnostics market for the forecast period 2019 to 2024. Some of the key factors driving the market for cancer diagnostics market are rising aging populace around the world, government activities for subsidizing cancer research and treatment, and awareness about various kind of cancers. Mounting predominance of disease, key players concentrating are on strategic decisions and innovative progressions are the central point driving the development of the cancer diagnostics market.


The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Based on technology, the cancer diagnostics market is classified into platform-based and instrument-based. The instrument-based segment is expected to account for a major share of the cancer diagnostics market, by product, in 2017. Platform based technology includes Polymerase Chain Reaction(PCR), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Immunohistochemistry(IHC), Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), DNA Microarrays, Flow Cytometry.

Whereas, instrument based technology includes imaging and biopsy. The biopsy section commanded the worldwide growth diagnostics market in income terms in 2017, and the pattern is anticipated to proceed all through the estimate time frame. Biopsy accounted largest market share in 2017, and is relied upon to extend at a better CAGR of over the estimate time frame. Despite the fact that fluid biopsy is ending up more prominent because of its non-intrusive nature, to get an exact analysis, strong tumor biopsies or tissue biopsies are as yet favored. Imaging is further sub-segmented into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Positron Emission Tomography- Computed Tomography (PET-CT), Mammography and Ultrasound. In 2017, the cancer diagnostics instrument based fragment was projected to dominate the market and is relied upon to proceed with this pattern till 2024.

Based on application, the global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma and others. Breast cancer application is relied upon to represent a noteworthy offer of the cancer diagnostics market, by application in 2019.

Geographically, this market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to represent the biggest market share in the cancer diagnostics market, trailed by Europe and Asia. However, the Asian market is slated to develop at the highest CAGR in the coming five years and fills in as an income stash for the organizations working in the malignancy diagnostics showcase.
The key players involved in this market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN N.V., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, C.R. Bard, Inc.

