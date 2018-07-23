Education

Things to Keep in Mind before Appearing for MPPSC Examinations

Comment(0)

The MPPSC examination is no big deal and it just requires a proper planning and approach. In this article, I will discuss some of the important pointsto remember before you set off on the journey of preparing for MPPSC examination.

 

Point #1: Reading General Science Books-

I must confess that your background has nothing to do with the MPPSC examination. If you are to make it to the top you must read the general science topics. The questions asked in the exam are similar to the ones found in the NCERT books for general science for classes 6 to 9.

 

Point #2: No Negative Marking-

Your performance in an examination depends on whether you are aware of the negative marking rule. This particular examination has no negative marking so I shall suggest you attempt all the questions. Even if you get a few of them incorrect you will have nothing to lose.

 

Point #3: The Format of the Paper-

The MPPSC examination question paper has two sections. The first section is dedicated to General Studies and the second section is dedicated to General Aptitude. The general aptitude questions are easily solvable as a result of which candidates gain a lot of confidence.

 

Point #4: Last Minute Revision-

I will tell you that you must keep small chits for last minute revision. Using this approach helps you to set the concepts in your mind and prevents forgetfulness. Revision is a must.

 

Point #5: Number of Attempts-

Since there is no limit to the number of attempts in MPPSC examination,stay calm and composed. Don’t fear failure for you can attempt the test as many times as you want.

 

Conclusion:

If you are well informed about the examination, it gives you an advantage over others because most people are not well aware of the format. So, keep it going and you are sure to succeed!!

Also Read
Education

Engage in Learning Restructures its E-learning Programme Portfolio

Engage in Learning is both broadening and restructuring its popular and already extensive portfolio of online learning materials and resources. “We’re restructuring our course line-up,” said Chris Horseman, Engage in Learning’s Managing Director. “This includes regrouping some of our products as well as taking on some third-party products including Bookboon and Clear Lessons, in addition […]
Education

KEEP IT MOVING REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE & EXPO COMES TO MIAMI, APRIL 21

editor

MerrickDamon Family of Companies announces today its inaugural Keep It Moving (KIM) Real Estate Conference & Expo, will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Hilton Miami Downtown, Florida. Online registration is open at TheKeepItMovingSeries.com. Attendees will learn the secrets of America’s top real estate professionals, with renowned Speakers from the industry, including […]
Education

Assignment help uk: The best writing help from writers.

Is it precise to state that you are disturbed by the pile of assignments apportioned to you by the subject instructor? Do you have no place to go? Why delay and get debilitated when you have the best online undertaking push accessible to you! It is none other than Assignment help uk which has ceaselessly […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *