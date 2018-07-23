Education

The Strategy to Prepare for Civil Service with a Job

Comment(0)

Are you up to the challenge to clear the Civil Services exam at one go? Do you face trouble while preparing for such a competitive exam while working?? Release your stress now as here are some power pact rules to follow if you are preparing for civil service while working full or part-time in an organization!!

 

Rule #1: Never Stress Yourself

Stressing does not help you with your preparation. Your brain requires adequate comfort and calmness for grasping the facts from the textbooks. Studying too much in a day during office hours may seem to be an added bonus but it actually kills the brain’s sharpness.

 

Rule #2: Stay Away from Social Media

Social Media is a necessary evil to our society. It creates a sense of loneliness in people’s mind and causes them to get demotivated by attracting them into an illusory world. Staying away from the social media monster gives your preparation a different boost.

 

Rule #3: Use Notes

Notes are the best way to revise what you studied the previous night. Give a different appeal to your notes by including bullet points to gist the chapter in your own words.

 

Rule #4: Follow Online Lectures

Chances are high that if you are working fulltime you won’t get much time in doing self-study. Reading pages after pages are quite time-consuming. The easier way out in this case is when you refer online lectures on YouTube. These lectures briefly summarize a chapter and you could mug up the facts in little time.

 

Rule #5: Ask your Boss for a Leave

Your boss would understand your problems if he himself had undergone similar stress in life. Good companies allow their employees to take a leave from work if they report about an upcoming examination.

 

Where to Draw the Line?

It is no big deal to crack the civil service examination with a job in hand but you must be clear in your daily routine and must choose to achieve a target every day. A job will support you in your expenses.

Also Read
Education

Ms Pooja Bedi appointed as the Editor of Teach Primary

Primary Plus Media, a wide-ranging and activity-based journal designed to enrich the knowledge of primary school children, in collaboration with “Teach Primary” has announced the appointment of Ms Pooja Bedi as the editor for their recently launched magazine- Teach Primary (Indian Edition). Ms Pooja Bedi is an eminent personality in the Media and Entertainment fraternity. […]
Education

IChessU Helps Kids at Risk

editor

Toronto, Ontario: IChessU helps kids who are at risk by learning them different chess strategies, chess openings and the tactics used to improve their game of chess. IChessU famous kid’s chess curriculum covers all aspects needed to learn chess. IChessU experienced chess coaches deliver the online chess classes, adjusting to kid’s individuality, knowledge, skills and […]
Education

Best Ways to Plan a “Worry-Free” Student Loan

editor

For any student who has a low economic profile or cannot afford their education expenses, the student loan is the best option. Besides all its benefits, there are also some negative aspects of student loan. It is a jackpot option for those students who are not eligible for scholarships or cannot pay their college or […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *