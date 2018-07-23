Tech

SMM 2018: Fast tool change and highest flexibility

Comment(0)

The t-bend bending machines from transfluid are an efficient alternative to welding in large tubes, capable of high-performance processing of tubes with a diameter of up to 400mm. This reduces the manufacturing costs and offers time savings of up to 60%. In addition to that, it is possible to weld flanges to the straight tube before the bending process. The “t project” bending software will process the isometry though the connection to the corresponding CAD programs. This way transfluid creates greater flexibility, which, combined with the extremely short tool change time below 20 minutes, means efficiency improvement in tube manufacturing.
The mobile “t project draft” for tablets allows for greater freedom when acquiring data on-site.
With a light, portable measuring system it is possible to record data for template pipes, for instance, as well as the process geometry, the flanges and the position of the flanges. A measurement on board will only take a few minutes, even for complex tubes with flanges. The data transfer then occurs online, for instance via a WLAN, and the production can carry on, whilst more tube geometries are recorded on board the ship. SMM 2018, hall B2.3G, stand 324

DOWNLOAD PRESS INFORMATION (https://www.transfluid.net/en/press-centre-reader/items/networked-tube-bending-and-greater-time-benefits-in-shipbuilding.html)

Also Read
Tech

Create intuitive user interfaces easily with ArtistaGUI-II

Distec – a leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications – presents the intelligent TFT controller ArtistaGUI-II, enabling customers to create individual, intuitive user interfaces easily. The multifunction control unit offers an object-based display and communicates via networks or RS-232. In no time at all, users can […]
Tech

Cryptocurrency Market Collapse and Opportunity Explained

Cryptocurrency Market Collapse and Opportunity Explained Security, Trust, Fear and Greed Drive Cryptocurrencies Slide BELIZE CITY, BELIZE June 15, 2018 The Cryptocurrencies market despite the hype is in rapid decline from its peak value earlier this year of over $850 billion to a current $230 billion. The cash reserves of just one company, Apple, exceeds […]
Tech

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market– Technology, Industry Sales, Revenue, Key Players and Challenges To 2022

Global Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market is displaying rapid growth in forthcoming period. A Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) is a visual aid that helps the pilot to maintain correct height and distance from runway so as to maneuver the aircraft to make a perfect landing. PAPI is generally located from a distance of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *