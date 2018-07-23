Single Serve Soy Milk Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2017 – 2025

Single Serve Soy Milk Market: Market Overview

Single serve soy milk is a type of ingredient which is prepared by soaking dried soya beans which are being ground in water. A stable emulsion of protein, water, and oil forms the single serve soy milk and is also regarded as one of the type of grain milk. The extra calcium and vitamins in the single serve soy milk are available in the market with the different type of flavors. As compared to the regular milk that is consumed in our daily lives, single serve soy milk contains other essential ingredients like proteins, calcium, and carbohydrates. Consumers intolerant to lactose and other dairy products prefer single serve soy milk.

Quality of single serve soy milk can be enhanced by adding essential vitamins like B12 and B3, iron, minerals and other essential nutrients. The global single serve soy milk market is witnessing significant rise in terms of value.

Single Serve Soy Milk Market: Market Dynamics

The global single serves soy milk market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for lactose free products. Lactose-free products are easy to digest hence gaining immense popularity among lactose intolerant population. Rapidly increasing lactose intolerant population is creating tremendous demand for alternative solutions including single serve soy milk thus, helping in the overall market revenue growth globally. Growing awareness among consumers to use dairy free products and growing application of single serve soy milk in maintaining the glucose levels in the human body is further escalating the market growth of single serve soy milk over the forecast period. Moreover, growing efforts of manufacturers in providing lactose-free products is contributing towards increasing market growth of single serve soy milk market over the forecast period. The global single serve soy milk market is expected to represent significant market growth over the forecast period.

Single Serve Soy Milk Market: Regional Outlook

The global single serve soy milk market is segmented on the basis of geography into seven main regions as North America, MEA, Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, and Western Europe. Asia Pacific is the global leader in the single serve soy milk market due to the rising number of customers in the lactose intolerant products. The Europe is also the leading vendor in the global single serve soy milk market and is expected to rise in the forecast period. The MEA and Japan are also the rising vendors in the global single serve soy milk market and are expected to grow in the forecast period.

Single Serve Soy Milk Market: Key Players

The prominent players in the global single serve soy milk market are Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.,Lam Soon Group, Alpro Group, Vitasoy Australia Inc., DREAM Corp., NOW Foods Group, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Furama Group, Provamel Inc. and Palsgaard Corp.

Single Serve Soy Milk Market: Market Segmentation

The single serve soy milk market can be segmented on the basis of product type, flavor type, application and sales channel type and on the basis of geography.

On the basis of sales channel the global single serve soy milk market can be segmented into:-