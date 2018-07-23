Robotic Hair Transplant System Market Value Projected to Expand by 2018 to 2028

Alopecia or hair loss is a chronic dermatology disease in which there is either partial or complete loss of hair from the scalp and other parts of the body. According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, approximately 6.8 million people in the United States and 147 million worldwide have developed alopecia at some point of time. A strong family history is one of the main reasons contributing towards pattern baldness or androgenic alopecia in both males and females. As estimated by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), more than 35 million men in the U.S. currently suffer from male pattern baldness. ARTAS robotic hair transplant systems make the hair translation procedure more effective and less painful. The ARTAS robotic hair transplant system is a computer-assisted equipment use to improve the quality of follicle. It also enhances the quality of the most challenging Follicle Extraction Unit (FUE). Various components of an ARTAS robotic hair transplant system are image-guided robotic arm, small dermal punches and a computer interface. The robot is guided by a 3-D imaging software and the cameras. The device removes the hair follicle at a rate of 1,000 per hour. The FUE procedure involves removing hair from the donor region of the scalp and then implanting it into the recipient site. The separation of the follicular units from the donor tissue is a tedious, repetitive and labour intensive process. The FUE process requires great precision to prevent damage to follicular units. The ARTAS robotic hair transplant system has significantly increased the accuracy of the FUE procedure. The ARTAS robotic hair transplant system reduces harvesting time and minimizes any damage to hair follicles with its efficacy and great precision. The ARTAS robotic hair transplant system also improves the chances of graft survival. It is also far more comfortable than the traditional and more invasive hair restoration processes.

Robotic Hair Transplant System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of various dermatological related disorders will drive the robotic hair transplant system market during the forecast period. Unhealthy lifestyle patterns and an increase in stress levels will further contribute towards the growth of hair restoration treatment and robotic hair transplant systems market. Genetic and other environmental factors increase baldness among men and women. Technologically improved and minimally invasive transplant treatment methods will increase the growth of the robotic hair transplant system market during the forecast period. High adoption among people of young age to enhance their appearance will further fuel the overall market of robotic hair transplant systems. However, high cost and various side effects associated with the treatment, such as itchy scalp, hair thinning, etc., might hinder the growth of the robotic hair transplant system market during the forecast period.

Robotic Hair Transplant System Market: Segmentation

The robotic hair transplant system market can be segmented on the basis of end user and region. Based on end user, the hair transplant system market is segmented as:

Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals

Robotic Hair Transplant System Market: Overview

The ARTAS robotic hair transplant system market is growing at a fast pace as these systems are quite efficient and make the entire procedure more comfortable. Higher adoption of robotic hair transplant treatment over traditional, more time-consuming treatments has given a boost to the overall market of ARTAS robotic hair transplant system.

Robotic Hair Transplant System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global robotic hair transplant system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the robotic hair transplant system market due to the rapid technological advancements and better healthcare facilities. It is followed by Europe because of high adoption among end users. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fast expansion in robotic hair transplant system market due to increasing prevalence of skin related disorders and growth in healthcare infrastructure. Middle East and African regions will witness sluggish growth because of lack of awareness among people and the high cost of the treatment.

Robotic Hair Transplant System Market: Key Players

Restoration robotics Inc. is the manufacturer of ARTAS robotic hair transplantation systems, which were FDA approved in 2011.Other manufacturers are also focusing on developing other robotic hair transplant systems.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

