Only hemp manufacturers of India

July 20, 2018
Health Horizons are health reformers with a long-standing relationship with hemp and well-informed about the incredible health benefits it can impart. The sacred hemp plant was completely forgotten in the time capsule and we had to to do something about it. So we did it.
Hemp being a vegan protein is both gluten-free and dairy-free; making it healthier than any other consumable food supplements available in the market. Leveraging its countless health benefits, three friends: Rohit, Kanisk, and Karthikey from the capital city came together to begin this exciting business venture.
We have already launched three main products: Sativa nubs, Sativa oil and Sativa powder on our website www.thehealthhorizons.com as of today. In the future, tapping into other superfoods market is our company’s utmost priority.
Our elite team toils around the clock in your facility at Noida, Delhi to guarantee high productivity of our goods and services. The same unit also makes sure that thorough quality checks are conducted before they are out for delivery. Our brand did not want anyone to miss out on the benefits of hemp; simply ‘causewe believe that it would be undoubtedly the greatest addition to human lives.
Fitness enthusiasts, vegans and nonvegans alike appreciate this gluten-free and dairy-free protein to sustain their healthy lifestyle choices. Breaking stereotypes, hemp has high nutrition profile with a nutty flavor that complements any meal. For more information, click here.
Moreover, Health Horizons is the only company in India with the license to sell hemp produce in India. The brand’s vision is to reintroduce the lost herb to the local audience in a feasible manner. Our company might be the sole manufacturers of hemp products in the country, yet, we aspire for accolades and success to follow us in the near future.

