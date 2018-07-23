Uncategorized

MotoLease® Reinvents Loyalty with New MotoCoin® Rewards

Comment(0)

Los Angeles, CA, July 22, 2018 – MotoLease has launched its MotoCoin Rewards Program
which comes with exciting benefits for loyal MotoLease customers. Whether they are a new or
existing MotoLease customer, they can enroll at www.motocoin.net, and start receiving
MotoCoins. When a MotoLease customer signs up for the MotoCoin Rewards Program, they
will be on the road to improving their MotoLease credit tier and lowering their MotoLease monthly
payments! **
“We’ve listened to our customers – and are delivering an industry-unique loyalty program that will
strengthen our relationships to better engage, reward and grow our best customers,” says Emre
Ucer, Chief Operating Officer of MotoLease.
How a Customer Earns MotoCoins:
▪ Sign up for automatic payments — 1,500 MotoCoins.
▪ Download the MotoLease Mobile App — 1,500 MotoCoins.
▪ One-time completion of a State Certified Rider Course* — 500 MotoCoins.
▪ Customer makes their lease payments on-time:
❖ Monthly Lessee Payments — 1,000 MotoCoins.
❖ Semi-Monthly Lessee Payments – 500 MotoCoins.
How a Customer Redeems MotoCoins:
▪ At 6,000 MotoCoins, customer can choose to receive a $50 gift card.
(A one-time only 3,000 MotoCoin redemption as a new member welcome benefit!)
▪ At 15,000 MotoCoins, customer qualifies for a MotoLease ‘Repriced Lease’ which may
upgrade them to a better credit tier and lower monthly payments! **
For more information regarding the MotoCoin Rewards Program, please go to the website at
www.motocoin.net. For Press/ Media Inquiries, please contact Adrienne Lamm at MotoLease,
alamm@motolease.net.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Saracens Solicitors immigration solicitor – applying for indefinite leave to remain in the UK

Indefinite leave to remain (ILR) is a legal term that describes permanent residence in the UK for people who have been living or working in the UK on a temporary visa. [MARBLE ARCH, 13/6/2018] – Indefinite leave to remain (ILR) is a legal term that describes permanent residence in the UK for people who have […]
Uncategorized

Dental Elevator & Luxator Market Size, Share, Revenue Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

editor

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Dental Elevator and Luxator Market” and Experts predicts that Global Dental Elevator and Luxator Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2024. Dental Elevator and Luxator Market Report provide unique information […]
Uncategorized

Smart Machine Global Market 2018- Competitive Landscape, Strategies, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth Forecast 2022

Market Overview: The major growth driver of Smart Machines Market includes increasing investment in enterprise market, growing demand for automation, and growing government initiatives among others. Hence the market for Smart Machines Market is expected to grow at high CAGR (2016-2022). However, lack of technical expertise is one of the major factors which are hindering the growth […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *