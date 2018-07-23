Uncategorized

MotoLease® Reinvents Loyalty with New MotoCoin® Rewards

Los Angeles, CA, July 23, 2018 – MotoLease has launched its MotoCoin Rewards Programwhich comes with exciting benefits for loyal MotoLease customers. Whether they are a new orexisting MotoLease customer, they can enroll at www.motocoin.net, and start receivingMotoCoins. When a MotoLease customer signs up for the MotoCoin Rewards Program, theywill be on the road to improving their MotoLease credit tier and lowering their MotoLease monthlypayments! **
“We’ve listened to our customers – and are delivering an industry-unique loyalty program that willstrengthen our relationships to better engage, reward and grow our best customers,” says EmreUcer, Chief Operating Officer of MotoLease.
How a Customer Earns MotoCoins:
▪ Sign up for automatic payments — 1,500 MotoCoins.
▪ Download the MotoLease Mobile App — 1,500 MotoCoins.
▪ One-time completion of a State Certified Rider Course* — 500 MotoCoins.
▪ Customer makes their lease payments on-time:
❖ Monthly Lessee Payments — 1,000 MotoCoins.
❖ Semi-Monthly Lessee Payments – 500 MotoCoins.
How a Customer Redeems MotoCoins:
▪ At 6,000 MotoCoins, customer can choose to receive a $50 gift card.
(A one-time only 3,000 MotoCoin redemption as a new member welcome benefit!)
▪ At 15,000 MotoCoins, customer qualifies for a MotoLease ‘Repriced Lease’ which mayupgrade them to a better credit tier and lower monthly payments!**
For more information regarding the MotoCoin Rewards Program, please go to the website at www.motocoin.net. For Press/ Media Inquiries, please contact Adrienne Lamm at MotoLease,alamm@motolease.net

